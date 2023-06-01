MadameNoire Featured Video

Ashanti and Nelly got cozy during the “Foolish” singer’s Las Vegas performance over the weekend.

Ashanti brought out her former boo thang of ten years to join her on stage at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas May 28.

As she’s done in previous performances with Nelly, the “Foolish” songstress playfully backed that ass up on her happy-to-be-there rekindled bae. The flirtatious and lighthearted vibe between the two can be seen in clips and photos from the night’s show. The former couple rocked the stage as they performed their 2008 hit “Body On Me.”

Nelly, in particular, sported a huge smile and looked absolutely smitten by his baddie bae during the Palms Casino Resort performance.

Nelly and Ashanti have teased their fans with the idea of their rekindled love affair for months.

In early May, a source told Entertainment Tonight that “Nelly and Ashanti are back together, and both of them are very happy.”

A separate anonymous insider noted that the musicians “are really enjoying their time together.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, paparazzi captured the duo as they held hands and walked through a crowd at the Gervonta Davis versus Ryan Garcia boxing match in Las Vegas this past April.

Although Ashanti revealed in December 2022 that she and Nelly went years without communication following their break up, the songstress shared that the two got back on cordial speaking terms.

While Ashanti winds her waist on the rapper on stage every time she gets, Nelly always seems to eagerly embrace her affection and flirty dance moves.

In February, internet detectives peeped that the singer and rapper even rocked matching bling. At the time, separate clips of the two seemingly showed them in an identical, iced-out Cuban link chain necklace.

The former couple previously dated from 2003 to 2013.

