Ashanti and Nelly basked in the happiness and glow of their rekindled romance while singing ’90s classics with some loved ones and celebrating the “Foolish” singer’s 43rd birthday.

During the wee hours of Oct. 16, Ashanti posted a video clip on Instagram of her and her man laughing and crooning to each other. The musicians and others — including Ashanti’s dad — were jamming their hearts out to 1995’s “Freek’n You” by Jodeci. Ashanti was behind the camera but let her presence be known through her boisterous laughter, intermittent singing, and lighthearted squeals of “Go babe!” to Nelly and “Go dad!” to her father.

Nelly smiled from ear to ear almost throughout the entire clip. He seemed to be the primary source of entertainment for everyone on the party bus — as he stood and gave a family reunion rendition of ’90s hits while everyone else sang along. The rapper even did a few body rolls for his fine lady.

Ashanti eventually showed herself singing along. She had on pinkish-purple eyeshadow fluttery long lashes, and was in a bright, hot pink top. Nelly brought his face close to hers, and the two gleefully sang:

“Every freekin’ day, every freekin’ night I wanna freek you girl, your body’s so freekin’ tight. What must I say? What must I do? To show how much I think about freekin’ you.”

The couple got even more frisky when H-Town’s “Knockin’ Da Boots” came on.

Nelly leaned in closely toward Ashanti and the camera and sang, “Now I want that old thing back.”

The songstress comically yelled back, “That’s right, nigga!”

A source claimed that Ashanti and Nelly were officially back together in May. The couple and their loved ones were seemingly on a party bus, possibly for Ashanti’s 43rd birthday, which was Oct. 13.

On Oct. 15, the singer posted a video of herself with a pinkish makeup beat in honor of her special day. She gushed over the “Happy Birthday” messages and love she received. She also relayed how grateful she was for the past year of her life.

Often praised for being the “Queen of Vacay,” the birthday baddie teasingly shared with her 8.1 million followers that she’d been working hard but would be gallivanting on an island soon.

As some commenters pointed out, the clip included what may have been new music from the sultry songstress.

“This year has been absolutely insanely incredible and amazing,” the 43-year-old birthday gal wrote. “Nothing is better than having peace in all aspects of your life. It is a true blessing. The world is a scary place right now… so I’m grateful to be able to create my own… and escape from it all.”

In other video footage from her birthday festivities, Ashanti and Usher sang “Happy Birthday” to each other — as his bornday was Oct. 14.

The Libra musicians shared the moment during a night of Usher’s ongoing My Way residency concert series in Las Vegas. He and Ashanti danced on stage while getting lit around a two-tier birthday cake.

Ashanti stays making her 40s look fun as hell and filled with love from every direction. We love that for her!

