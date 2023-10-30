MadameNoire Featured Video

Nelly let it be known that he knows every nook and cranny of his beloved bae’s body.

Over the weekend, the “Dilemma” rapper and Ashanti bantered back and forth– with the Long Island native reciting part of Sexxy Red’s “Pound Town” lyrics. An X user grabbed the hilarious video from the “Foolish” singer’s Instagram Live video. Nelly was in the One Music Fest lineup in Atlanta.

“C’mon round. Thuggin’ with my rounds,” Ashanti sang with a smile.

Nelly aptly interjected the raunchiest part of the hit record, saying, “I heard your booty hole brown.”

“Look, you would know,” Ashanti responded, cracking up at the 48-year-old St. Louis native’s audacious comment.

Black X chimed in on the cute interaction between the couple, with many folks writing that Nelly and Ashanti’s connection and joy were undeniable.

One fan threw shade at Ashanti’s former mentor and ex-lover, Irv Gotti. In August, the middle-aged hitmaker shared that he was salty at Fat Joe for backing the 43-year-old bombshell after Gotti showed his ass over the singer reconciling with her ex-man of ten years- Nelly.

Earlier this year, rumors circulated about a possible reconciliation between the couple, but neither artist confirmed or denied the buzz. In September, Ashanti let the world know the two had spun the block and were back together again. She also rocked a clutch with a picture of the pair when they first started dating in 2003.

Another Black X user posted more footage of Nelly and Ashanti’s swoon-worthy exchange in Atlanta. Ashanti even got a hug from the legendary Janet Jackson– who also appeared at the One Music Fest.

Ashanti posted more Atlanta shenanigans in an Instagram reel. The two giggled and joked as the former Murder Inc. artist teased her older bae about being unable to hang. The irony was the singer went from flossing in Givenchy to a hoodie and giant comfy slippers. She also sang a few notes of the late Teena Marie’s 1980 hit “Square Biz.”

“Atl No filter ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£,” the caption read.

Nelly looked like the cutest oldhead, rocking a Celine hoodie and Jordans and trying to go live on IG.

Sexxy Red’s “Pound Town” was released in January but was remixed and re-released in May. The song’s most notorious lyrics were the St. Louis native’s verse about the color of her vagina and “brown” booty hole. “Pound Town” peaked at #1 on the iTunes chart in June.

Rap isn’t the only musical connector between Ashanti and Nelly. The lovers also vibed out to Jodeci’s “Freek’n You” and H-Town’s “Knocking The Boots.”