Love & Hip Hop star Lil Scrappy showed out and showed love to his special lady via an Instagram post shared Oct. 19.

Recently divorced from co-star Adizia “Bambi” Benson, Scrappy gushed over female rapper and entrepreneur Brittany Nicole Carpentero — aka Diamond. Scrappy described his lover as “a real one” and “a real baddie” who was the type to “stand by her man.” He candidly admitted that he was heartbroken and had a “depleted” spirit when the two rekindled the relationship. He praised Diamond for how she uplifted him during that time, mainly because he thought she’d be “the one person” who wouldn’t.

“I just wanna say, you may have not killed a relationship, but you did help me revive,” Scrappy penned underneath photos of Diamond. “And I appreciate that you’re a great mom and just grew to be a beautiful, kind, God-loving and fearing woman. Keep applying pressure and getting [that money] ðŸ’µ.”

The “Thangin'” rapper, 39, ended his romantic post by promoting Diamond’s music and online storefront. He also said, “God dayum, just an overdue post, y’all get a life.”

MadameNoire reported Oct. 18 that Scrappy’s ex, Erica Dixon, denied the two got back together during her 39th birthday trip to Hawaii. The former L&HH star emphasized that Scrappy was single and that the two adults continued to co-parent their 18-year-old daughter, Emani Richardson, amicably.

“Me and Emani’s father are cool,” Erica said about Scrappy. “We are family. We’re in a good space. Some of y’all be some weirdos. I’m big on accountability moving forward. I ultimately have to have a relationship. Deal with him forever because we do share a child. Emani’s going to get married one day. Have kids. Share grandchild. Like we just gon’ forever be family.”

According to Bossip, the “Get Active” rapper, born Darryl Kevin Richardson, became officially divorced from Bambi in June . The musician and his ex-wife started dating in 2013 and tied the knot in 2017. They co-parent three young children.

The former couple struggled with the dissolution of the marriage on Season 11 of L&HH: Atlanta. Bambi accused Scrappy of not paying his portion of the rent on time and being “arrogant.” The musician denied her accusation about the bills and accused Bambi of not reciprocating his energy in the marriage. His rekindled relationship with Diamond was also another storyline in the season.

After a heated argument in the Bahamas — which aired during a September episode of L&HH: Atlanta — he and Bambi apologized to each other and seemingly called a truce on the nastiness between them.

“I will obviously always have some love for Scrappy. It’s been really hard for me. He will always be the father of my kids,” Bambi emotionally said in her confessional. “I didn’t want our marriage to end. I wanted our marriage to work out.”

