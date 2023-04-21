MadameNoire Featured Video

Love & Hip Hop stars Bambi and Erica Dixon got into a heated Instagram spat on April 19. The argument spiraled out of control when Scrappy’s estranged wife accused his baby’s mother of abusing their daughter, Emani.

The drama started on Thursday when Emani took to Instagram in a fit, urging curious fans to stop asking about her relationship status with Bambi.

“Please stop asking me about my stepmom. Stop asking me about that lady,” the 18-year-old said. “Do you see me around her now? Just stop asking me about that lady.”

Offended by the comment’s tone, Bambi, whose real name is Adizia Benson, took to her Instagram page and threw a little shade at the teen. The model and momma of three posted a glam shot of herself with a caption that read, “It’s giving ‘That Lady.'”

That’s when all hell broke loose. Dixon, who shares Emani with her ex Lil Scrappy, chewed the reality TV star out for being “petty” towards her child.

The social media spat quickly escalated when Bam took to her Instagram Stories accusing the model and TV personality of abusing her daughter. She claimed that when Emani was 8, she told her about Dixon’s alleged “bullying” and abuse. The 37-year-old also claimed that the Atlanta native had “two-pieced” her daughter on several occasions.

Bambi shares the police report of Erica’s alleged abuse

Minutes later, Bambi posted a screenshot of a police report documenting the alleged abuse. The report noted that Emani had a “bruise on her arm” following a domestic dispute between Dixon and Scrappy. It also stated that the “No Problem” hitmaker was “concerned” that Dixon may have caused the bruise.

In another post, the angry momma shared two voice recordings of a phone call with Scrappy, where he appeared to confirm his ex’s abusive behavior.

Bambi’s divisive posts didn’t take long to surface back to Dixon. During an Instagram Live session, the unbothered mom slammed the Compton native for spreading lies and called her “miserable” for sharing the report.

“Here’s the thing, anybody can make a police report. I can go do a police report now and say I seen some bruises on Emani. It’s a police report,” she said. “But what you need to post is the paperwork from the whole investigation because I went through everything because I have nothing to hide. My kids are well taken care of.”

Towards the end of the live session, Dixon told fans that she wouldn’t be going back and forth with Bambi on social media. But the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star said she would be open to hashing out her differences with the aspiring rapper in person.

Emani calls out Bambi on Instagram Live.

Emani rushed in to defend her mother amid the drama. The teen claimed the report was from an incident when she got in trouble at school and her mother “popped” her. She also dropped some shady details about Bam’s parenting skills. Listen to what she had to say below.

It’s unclear where Lil Scrappy stands in all of this mess. The 2000s hitmaker welcomed Emani with Dixon in 2005. The former couple was together for over a decade before they called their relationship quits in 2013.

Bambi, who has been going through marital strife with Scrap since January, shares three children with the Southern hip-hop icon: Cali, Xylo and Breeland. During an interview on the Beauty And The Beats podcast in February, the star revealed that she and Scrappy were still living together and “not separated” despite divorce rumors.

Watch the full interview below.

