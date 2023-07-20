MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Scrappy doesn’t play when it comes to paying his rent, and he reportedly had the receipts to prove it. On July 18, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star made an appearance on the Blunt Talk Guhlz podcast, where he clapped back against claims made by his soon-to-be ex-wife, Bambi.

On a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, the rapper’s former partner revealed that she had filed for divorce from the star due to his “arrogant” and selfish ways. She also alleged that Scrap wasn’t paying rent, forcing her to find a new home for herself and their three children Breland, Xylo and baby Cali. But according to Scrappy, those allegations aren’t true.

On Tuesday’s episode of the Blunt Talk Guhlz podcast, the “No Problem” rhymer showed host Allie B his rent payment history, and he admitted that his payments may not have always been on time. “But if you pay, you still pay,” he clarified. “This is both of ours because I had to pay for both of ours,” the rapper said as he scrolled through his rent payment history with Allie B. “Let’s go down the list; we wanna show the history. Month after month, what you see is that it was late, so I paid it twice.”

Further along in the interview, Scrap briefly discussed his rocky divorce from Bambi. The “Some Cut” hitmaker explained that he wasn’t ready to go the distance with someone who couldn’t show him “reciprocation.”

“I feel like in marriage; you got to go that route when it ain’t reciprocated. And I did that shit for a long time unreciprocated, and I feel like I am not ready for that yet. I need reciprocation.”

When Allie B asked the rhymer why he married his ex-wife, the hip-hop star claimed that he was introduced to a different Bambi when they began dating.

“Sometimes when people introduce themselves, they don’t introduce themselves; they introduce their representative,” the father of four added.

Watch the full interview below.

Lil Scrappy threw a party to celebrate his divorce.

Well, it looks like Lil Scrappy is really loving the single life. On Tuesday, the reality TV star took to Instagram to promote his divorce party at Atlanta’s swanky Penthouse nightclub.

In the caption, the rapper said he was looking forward to turning up and getting his mind off of “all the lies and evilness” being spread about him.

“I think it’s safe to say I need to go up and release and just enjoy life,” he added. “I showed y’all how I am married. I was cool for a long time. Now imma show y’all outside. Scrappy like my pops said, ‘Why do we celebrate birth and death, but we don’t celebrate separation from something that wasn’t for you,’ hey, no more stress and anger and lies pull up if u inna A. The whole city coming out!”

We gotta say, Scrappy does look a lot happier now that he’s not with Bambi. What do you think?

