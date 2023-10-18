MadameNoire Featured Video

Erica Dixon, Lil Scrappy’s ex, addressed rumors of the two rekindling their relationship after being spotted on a Hawaii vacation for her thirty-ninth birthday.

Live Bitez posted Dixon’s live on Sunday, Oct. 15, where she explained the nature of her relationship with Lil Scrappy (né Darryl Kevin Richardson), proving it’s possible to be in a good place with an ex.

“Me and (their daughter) Emani’s father are cool,” she said. “We are family. We’re in a good space. Some of y’all be some weirdos. I’m big on accountability moving forward. I ultimately have to have a relationship. Deal with him forever because we do share a child. Emani’s going to get married one day. Have kids. Share grandchild. Like we just gon’ forever be family.”

He said, “I mean, some people get it. Some people don’t. And I think we just both at a place where we just want peace.”

She clarified Scrappy was single and invited women to slide in his DMs.

Scrappy and Dixon were together in Honolulu, Hawaii, for her birthday, enjoying the food and activities like horseback riding and riding ATVs.

While Dixon didn’t post Scrappy on her Instagram, he posted a photo of Dixon, inviting his followers to wish her a “Happy birthday.”

“[Everybody] help me wish this beautiful, educated, sexy mother of my child a happy dappy bday @msericadixon, we ain’t always seen eye to eye, but u still gotta piece of my [heart], love ya and live it up, Jack.”

He also posted a video of the two enjoying Hawaiian food with friends.

Before Dixon and Scrappy went to Hawaii, there were signs of a possible romance re-brewing.

On Sept. 28, the now-39-year-old reality star posted a photo slide show of her on a rooftop, donning a zebra-print jumpsuit, with the caption, “I bossed up and conquered my fears.”

Scrappy gawked at her in the comments, writing, “Omg.”

Emani Richardson, Scrappy and Dixon’s 18-year-old daughter doesn’t know how she feels about her parents potentially getting back together and wants people to stop asking her about it.

“My parents are not rekindling nothing,” she joked. “I’m joking. I don’t even know y’all. I’m all the way in Savannah. I don’t know. Like, can y’all stop asking me questions about them? How about y’all go ask them? That don’t got nothing to do with me.”

Emani stated she didn’t know what to tell people about her parents and demanded they stop asking her questions about them.