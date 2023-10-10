MadameNoire Featured Video

Tasha K is still big mad that she has to shell out nearly $4 million to Cardi B to honor the defamation lawsuit that she lost to the Bronx femcee in 2022.

During an appearance on the We In Miami Podcast in September, the vlogger went off about the ongoing suit when host Stunt Lifestyle asked if she “owed an apology” to the rapper.

“I said I’m sorry,” the controversial YouTuber replied before bursting into laughter. A clip of the blogger’s eye-brow-raising admission was shared on the We In Miami podcast’s Instagram account Oct. 2.

Tasha, who reportedly filled out paperwork in May to file for bankruptcy, launched into a tirade again after Lifestyle asked if the court was “right” to award Cardi’s handsome payment.

“Hell naw. Are you fucking serious?” the Unwine With Tasha K host exclaimed. “If they ordered you to pay $4 million, would that shit be right, even though you could be wrong?”

Lifestyle theed, “Why do you think the court sided with Cardi B?”

Tasha claimed the judge sided with Cardi because of her financial status and good looks.

“She got money, and she real little, and she look cute in person,” the smack-talking vlogger said. “That heffa mean as fuck. Them usually be the worst ones.”

Tasha alleged that while Cardi has a mean streak, she never “stepped to” her when they were in the courtroom.

Further along in the We In Miami Podcast clip, the infamous YouTube star went into detail about what sparked Cardi to file a lawsuit against her.

“I was talking shit. A stripper friend that danced with her before she became famous, she made some very egregious allegations against Ms. Almanzar,” Tasha explained while mocking Cardi’s last name with a cheesy Spanish accent.

“And so because I published the video and doubled down on it…she told me, you know, ‘You gon’ take that down.’ I was like, ‘No, I’m not.’ Yeah. I said, ‘The only way I’m going to take it down is if a judge did,’ and that bald-headed ass judge told me to take it down, and I took it down.”

Before the clip ended, Tasha gave an update about her bankruptcy request.

“How do you see this ending,” Lifestyle asked, to which Tasha replied, “We are in bankruptcy courts. She got all the records going back to 2018. Wife records. Husband records. Everything. There it go. They talking about where the money go? Bitch, to your lawyers. To the court!”

In the comments section, a few netizens went in on Tasha for talking smack about Cardi despite the 2022 defamation ruling.

“This lady doesn’t realize that the only reason that she didn’t get touched is because there is still court going on and Tasha’s a snitch,” one user penned under the We In Miami Podcast clip.

“Keep doing interviews so you can keep paying Cardi, sis.”

Another user penned, “She still ain’t learned her lesson yet that mouth is going to keep costing her more.”

Some people laughed right along with Tasha’s clip.

“I gotta laugh, Tasha K. You get on my nerves sometimes, but at least you know you messed up, and the judge show did lmbooo!” one person wrote.

Another Instagram user chimed in, “The real flex is ain’t nobody EATIN but the attorneys. She can’t get what the lady doesn’t have! Good luck with that, but keep going off for your favorite rapper, lol.”

Yikes!

Tasha probably isn’t laughing now that her bankruptcy request has been denied.

On Oct. 5, a Florida judge tossed out Tasha’s bankruptcy request, ruling that she would not be able to get rid of the $4 million debt owed to Cardi, an X post by court reporter Meghann Cuniff confirmed Oct. 8. In August, the rapper reportedly filed a lawsuit to prevent the media star’s request from being granted.

Tasha’s legal battle with the “Up” rhymer is far from over. She will head to court Jan. 9 for a pre-trial summary conference to dispute whether she still owes Cardi $500,000 in punitive damages, Cuniff noted in a follow-up post-Oct. 8.

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Cashes Out On Tasha K’s YouTube Earnings