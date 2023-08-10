MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B won’t stop until she collects the entire $4 million that infamous YouTube star Tasha K owes her from her 2022 defamation lawsuit victory. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the rapper reportedly filed a new lawsuit asking for the court to dismiss Tasha K’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition.

In the filing, the mother of two asked the court not to wipe out the YouTuber’s seven-figure debt owed so that she can collect all of her coins. The Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star argued that Tasha “was given multiple opportunities to retract the false and defamatory statements and videos, but Defendant steadfastly refused to do so.”

Yikes! Cardi’s not playing around.

Here’s the tea on Tasha K’s bankruptcy filing.

In May, Tasha K, real name Latasha Kebe, reportedly filled out paperwork to file bankruptcy amid the turbulent suit. The notorious vlogger, who hosts the Unwine With Tasha K YouTube show, claimed that she was flat broke and couldn’t pay her $4 million debt.

At the time of the filing, the popular internet troll alleged that she only had $95 in her Chase checking account and that she was saddled with a mountain of credit card debt. The smack-talking influencer also claimed that she owed $14,000 to banks and American Express, $53,000 on her car, a remaining $3.38 million to Cardi, and an unknown amount of back taxes.

To further prove her broke claims, the blogger alleged that she had assets ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 and liabilities totaling between $1 million and a whopping $10 million.

Additionally, the gossip blogger claimed that she didn’t even have enough cash to pull from some of her personal assets like a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, her furniture worth $2,750 and her electronics, which totaled around $500, according to the filing.

Tasha claimed that she only pulled in $13,000 per month from her “content creator” job, RadarOnline noted in a separate article. She also claimed that her husband’s take-home pay of $17,000 wasn’t enough to cover the massive debt.

As previously reported, if Tasha’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy request is granted, it won’t wipe out her debt owed to the Bronx-bred femcee.

Instead, Tasha would be able to keep her assets and gossip blog business intact while she pays the hip-hop star under a court-approved payment plan. That’s only if Cardi’s legal reps agree to the repayment proposal.

Before Tasha filled out her bankruptcy paperwork, Cardi was collecting some of the debt owed by the media guru, but the petition halted the rapper’s efforts.

In 2019, Cardi B filed a defamation lawsuit against Tasha. The “WAP” rapper accused the infamous vlogger of spreading lies about her online. She claimed Tasha made malicious videos in which she alleged that the rhymer had an STD, used cocaine and worked as a prostitute.

In 2022, Cardi landed a massive victory when the court found Tasha liable for defamation. The Invasion of Privacy hitmaker was awarded $1 million in general damages, $250k in medical expenses, $1.5 million in punitive damages and another $1.3 million for her legal fees.

A federal judge in Atlanta also signed an injunction demanding that Tasha scrub all of the defamatory videos about Cardi offline. But the gossip blogger continues to talk shit about the Bronx-bred femcee and her immediate circle.

In March, Tasha K made an insensitive comment about the death of Takeoff that sent Cardi spiraling. Some Internet users believe that the problematic YouTube star may be “obsessed” with Cardi, even though she’s been ordered to keep the Bronx beauty’s name out of her mouth.

