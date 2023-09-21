MadameNoire Featured Video

Infamous music manager and internet troll Wack 100 alleged that he slept with the notorious vlogger Tasha K during an interview on the No Jumper podcast Sept.19.

On Tuesday’s episode, Wack– who manages Blueface and The Game— launched into a tirade about some of his “opps” in the entertainment industry. Tasha K appeared to be at the top of the list.

When host Adam22 mentioned that he recently interviewed the problematic YouTuber, Wack 100 asked the podcast host if he questioned the blogger about their alleged sexual encounter.

“Did you tell her that Wack told you about our little thing?” the music manager asked Adam22, to which he replied, “I did ask her if she ever had sexual relations with you. She looked horrified. She’s been with her husband since her early twenties.”

Wack queried, “Did she answer the question on camera?”

Adam briefly paused, telling the music guru, “Yeah, she said, ‘no.’ The rest of her response was mostly like nonverbal gestures. She was horrified. She kind of looked like she was going to throw up.”

Then, the conversation took an odd turn when the music guru began to crack jokes about Tasha’s appearance.

“You know me and Tasha look like,” Wack said. “She is a very pretty guy.”

“Pretty guy? She’s a woman, Wack,” Adam22 laughed.

“That’s my point. I can call her a pretty guy because she’s a real woman. But she’s pretty as a guy,” Wack explained. “Now, if you have a female that’s pretty as a guy, then she’s f–d up as a girl. Tasha K is the definition of a walking oxymoron. Shout out to Cardi B.”

Adam22 wasn’t buying the talent manager’s claims. “If you slept with her. Feel free to show me some receipts right now… I’m not seeing it.”

Wack 100 claims that he helped Cardi B find Tasha K’s “hidden” assets.

Further along in the clip, Wack 100 alleged that he helped Cardi B to expose information about the media maven’s financial information after she issued a subpoena duces tecum against Tasha K’s husband, Cheickna Kebe, in June. According to reports, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper issued the subpoena to obtain a complete list of the couple’s financial assets.

“That dude is an African dude who was hoodwinked and bamboozled into thinking he was going to hide all the assets over there until my spies found it, and I sent it in to the homegirl and exposed where it was at.”

Wack claimed that Tasha reportedly offered to pay the Bronx-bred femcee a quarterly payment of $220,000 to settle her outstanding $3.8 million defamation lawsuit debt.

Puzzled by Wack’s obsession to tear down Tasha, Adam22 asked the infamous music troll why he was determined to “ruin” the spicy vlogger.

“I don’t think she did anything wrong to Cardi B,” the podcast host confessed. Wack fired back, “Definitely did. Don’t mention the homegirl. We ain’t doing that.”

Tasha hasn’t spoken about Wack’s bedroom allegations, but her episode with Adam22 will drop soon. On Sept. 17, the YouTuber took to Facebook to tease her upcoming interview on No Jumper.

“Yeah, I know…just watch the interview when it drops,” the Unwine With Tasha K host captioned a photo of herself next to Adam22.

This is about to get interesting.

Watch the full No Jumper interview below.

