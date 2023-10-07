MadameNoire Featured Video

NBA All-Star Damian Lillard has filed to divorce his wife and the mother of his three children, Kay’La Hanson.

According to Willamette Week, a Portland-based news source, the 33-year-old basketball player filed for the dissolution of his marriage in Clackamas County Circuit Court. Lillard cited “irreconcilable differences” contributing to “the irremediable breakdown of their marriage.”

The filing noted that the wife, 31, left their $7.7 million Portland family home in December 2022.

Lillard and Hanson were college sweethearts who met at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.

The New York Post detailed that the basketball player proposed during All-Star Weekend in 2020 — which went down in Chicago.

“I knew Kay’La was the one a long time ago. When we were in college, she took care of me. She had the car, an apartment and bent over backwards for me. Kay’La accepted me with all my flaws as a young man,” Lillard told Ebony in September 2021. “She reminded me of my mom in that way, very nurturing (and their birthdays are four days apart). So, it was just a matter of being ready to take the next step.”

During Labor Weekend in 2021, the couple’s star-studded wedding went down in Montecito, California. While speaking with Ebony, the NBA athlete recalled feeling “overcome with love” as Hanson came down the aisle.

The nuptials were reportedly attended by entertainment industry big names and Lillard’s NBA peers. Tevin Campbell, Snoop Dogg, and Common were some of the performers at the reception. Hanson and her bridesmaid reportedly surprised the athlete and wedding guests by performing a highly practiced, choreographed routine.

The couple welcomed son Damian Jr. in 2018 and their twins, Kalii and Kali, in January 2021.

Lillard’s divorce filing comes a week after being traded from the Portland Trailblazers to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I want to start off by saying this isn’t a goodbye, it’s a see you later,” Lillard wrote in a lengthy message posted on Instagram Sept 28. “My words have always been from the heart when it comes to you, Rip City. I consider you my home, as well as many of my family members, and that won’t change. I’ve built my entire adulthood here and made so many friends that I will never forget.”

