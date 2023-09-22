MadameNoire Featured Video

Five months after her divorce from fellow actor Cory Hardrict was finalized, Tia Mowry is advising women who may be struggling to leave relationships that have run their courses.

The Family Reunion star shared her message during a guest appearance on the Chris GQ Perry TV podcast, published on YouTube Sept. 16. The mother of two, who shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, with Hardrict, explained that a disregard of one’s self is often why women stay in relationships that are no longer serving them.

Mowry explained that deeply embracing yourself was the key to unlocking self-love and ultimately seeking your worth — even outside of a relationship.

“Many times, I feel like the reason why a lot of women don’t have the courage to get out of a toxic relationship is because they don’t love themselves. They love that person more than they love themselves,” she stated. “When you love — truly, truly love yourself — you start to understand self-worth, self-value and what it is that you deserve.”

Elsewhere during the Chris GQ Perry TV podcast episode, Mowry was vocal about how critical “doing the work” is in a relationship.

The actress emphasized that in “today’s society,” many lovers don’t want to communicate and “work hard toward something.”

Mowry firmly agreed when the podcast host asserted that people’s approaches to dating and relationships have changed due to what’s absorbed from social media. The former Sister, Sister star said maybe the issue can be fixed by “bringing awareness, talking about it, [and] talking about how important it is to keep those morals and values when it comes to relationships.”

She also advocated for going back to “tradition,” wherein a man puts effort into truly courting and appreciating the woman he’s romantically involved with.

The recently single divorcée, whose split was finalized in late April, acknowledged that she’s only been in the dating pool for a short while. Still, the actress said many single people right now “have this mentality, right off the bat, that there’s someone else — there could be someone else.”

She and the host also discussed single men feeling like they’re “the prize.”

Mowry cited irreconcilable differences when she filed for divorce from Hardrict last October after 14 years of marriage.

Details of the former couple’s divorce settlement heavily prioritized the well-being of their two children. The adult parties agreed to share joint and legal custody of Cree and Cairo. The co-parents are prohibited from speaking negatively of their former spouse in front of the kids. Additionally, Mowry and Hardrict can only introduce their children to a new romantic partner if in that new relationship for a minimum of six months.

See Mowry’s full stint on the Chris GQ Perry TV podcast below.

