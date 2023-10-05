MadameNoire Featured Video

Bobby Brown will forever miss his baby girl, Bobbi Kristina.

The 54-year-old R&B entertainer remembered his late daughter Sept. 29 when he and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, accepted the Movement Maker Award, according to People. The A World of Good Gala honored the couple at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills for their work through the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House Foundation, which Bobby started in 2015 to support women suffering from domestic abuse.

While speaking outside of the event, Bobby agreed that it was so meaningful to do the nonprofit’s life-changing work in his daughter’s memory. The father of seven fondly spoke of Bobbi Kristina and told People, “She’s always going to be present.”

“Thank you so much for this honor,” the New Edition singer said in his acceptance speech at the gala. “We started this from the bottom of my heart, just being lonely and sad.”

“[I’m grateful] that I could do something to help [the domestic violence survivors] out, to be there for them, to give them a safe haven in their time of need,” Brown added. “Like I said, I’m very grateful for this. I thank you so much.”

Bobbi Kristina was her father and Whitney Houston’s only child together. In late January 2015, the 21-year-old was found unresponsive in a bathtub in an eerily similar way her mother was found dead in 2012.

Bobbi Kristina ultimately died several months later at the age of 22 in hospice. Drowning and drug intoxication were fatal factors in her and her mother’s untimely deaths.

Bobby’s son, Bobby Brown Jr., passed away from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in November 2020.

The male R&B singer took responsibility in an April 2021 Red Table Talk interview for how his past drug use impacted his children, particularly Bobbi Kristina.

“My babies are gone,” the Massachusetts native lamented. “My time [doing drugs] played a part in my kids feeling as though they could test something, and I feel guilty about that.”

“She saw firsthand things that were wrong,” he recalled of Bobby Kristina. “It confused things, and she was unfortunately stuck in an abusive relationship with a boy who basically controlled her to the point where her life was taken.”

The R&B heavyweight also shared his belief that Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend, Nick Gordon, played a role in her death and Whitney’s. Nick ultimately also succumbed to death via an overdose in January 2020.

