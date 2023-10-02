MadameNoire Featured Video

Proud Glam Ma Tina Knowles revealed that her uber-talented granddaughter occasionally does the matriarch’s makeup.

On Oct. 1, Tina Knowles took to Instagram to boast about her 11-year-old granddaughter after the adorable youngster did her makeup and glam.

In the short clip, Knowles, 69, rocked a soft beat with a hint of glittery eyeshadow. For a touch of color, Blue added pink blush, light foundation and a classic red lip on her beautiful glam mother.

“Hi! I’m here with the makeup guru, makeup extraordinaire, Miss Blue Ivy Carter,” Knowles said as she stared into a dressing room mirror, marveling at her beautiful makeup. Blue — who was off camera — flashed a wave in the background.

“She just did my makeup. She’s been doing my makeup for years, and I really like it,” Knowles continued.

“I just don’t know about … I don’t know if you can see it, but I’ve got, like, little glittery stuff on the top. And I told her, I think I might be a tad bit too old for glitter on the top of my eyes.”

Blue swiftly interjected, “No!”

At the end of the video, Grandma Knowles asked fans what they thought of her granddaughter’s makeup skills.

In the comments section, netizens complimented Knowles’ stunning look and praised Blue for creating the effortless beat.

“I love it. It’s beautiful on you, @mstinaknowles. Let her keep trying new things on you! “ wrote one Instagram user.

Finance guru Marilyn Booker penned, “Amazing!!! I need her to teach me!!!!”

Several fans were in awe of how stunning the 69-year-old looked with the shimmering eyeshadow.

“The glitter makes your eyes pop, Momma Tina!!” one stan wrote.

Another user chimed in, “Go with it, Tina !!!! It’s working. We are never too old for a little sparkle.”

The love didn’t stop there.

In the caption, Knowles continued to gush about Blue’s incredible talents.

“Blue IV Carter never ceases to amaze me. She can draw, she can paint, she can do makeup, she can play the piano, and the list goes on!” the proud grandmother penned.

“She reminds me so much of my multi-talented younger baby girl! @solangeknowles who could do well just about anything she put her mind to! But I love her makeup it is so amazing!!!”

Blue Ivy is a talented dancer and a Grammy Award-winning artist, too.

Blue Ivy is a talented makeup artist, a dope dancer and an award-winning songwriter, too. The 11-year-old rocked the stage alongside her talented mother, Beyoncé, throughout the Renaissance World Tour this summer.

In July, the youngin’ had the audience shocked when she took to the stage for a surprise performance of “My Power” in heels at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field Center. Dancing alongside Beyoncé, the cutie patootie hit each and every last move of her mother’s fast choreography in her short kitten heels.

Before she stormed the Renaissance World Tour, Blue made history in 2021 after she became the second youngest artist to win a Grammy. The star – who was only 9 years old at the time – nabbed an award in honor of “Brown Skin Girl” in the Best Music Video category. The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z earned a songwriting credit and was a vocal contributor on the 2019 track, which appeared on Bey’s masterpiece The Lion King: The Gift.

Blue Ivy added another huge win to her historic resume in 2022 when she received two gold plaques from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The diligent pre-teen snagged a plaque for her feature on Beyoncé’s 2013 hit “Blue.” She earned her second award for “Brown Skin Girl.” As previously reported, both songs crossed the 500,000 units mark, making them eligible for gold certifications.

