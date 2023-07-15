MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé was shocked when she learned that a super fan had attended 66 of her shows in the past.

The pop diva reacted to the news while chatting to fans at her Renaissance World Tour stop in Toronto on July 9.

“Sixty-six shows! Oh my God,” the 32-time Grammy Award winner said as she whipped her signature dirty blonde tresses back in awe.

Bey was reacting to a viral video of a super fan named Sue, who claimed she had attended the Renaissance World Tour six times since the Houston native kicked off her international concert in May.

“I’m so glad to be back. This is my sixth ‘Renaissance World Tour’ [date], and it’s my 66th concert today, so I’m very excited. From Europe to Canada to the U.S., I’ll keep going to the very last show. I’m so excited,” Sue gushed in the short clip.

Well, Sue better rest up because Beyoncé is already heading into the U.S. leg of her Renaissance World Tour. On July 12, the superstar kicked off the American leg of her jam-packed tour at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field Center, where she dazzled fans with a few big surprises.

At one point during the concert, the legendary vocalist soared across the venue on her glittery robotic horse named Reneigh as she sang for attendees. The superstar’s 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, also made an appearance on stage for a surprise performance of “My Power.” Fans were shocked to see the youngster rocking heels as she hit each and every last move of her mother’s fast choreography. Check out the dope moment below.

Will you be attending any U.S. dates for the Renaissance World Tour? Tell us in the comments section.



