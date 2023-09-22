MadameNoire Featured Video

Momma Dee has been doing everything in her power to reunite her son Lil Scrappy with his former flame Shay Johnson, but on Monday’s episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami (Sept. 18), the 60-year-old matriarch took things a bit too far.

During an intense sit-down, Johnson, 39, tearfully confronted Momma Dee about the awkward comment she made toward her baby daddy, Fabo, at a birthday party for their daughter, Shajiyah.

Tension erupted between Momma Dee and Fabo when she told him he “wasn’t good enough” for the model-turned-health guru.

To make matters even worse, Scrappy’s mama told Shay’s beau that she wished her son was Shajiyah’s dad.

“You went too far,” Johnson said as she began to tear up in front of the meddling mom and her mother, Sharon Sims. “You overstepped your boundaries.”

Instead of apologizing, Momma Dee doubled down on her disdain for Fabo.

“I don’t trust him,” she fired back. “He cussed at your mom!”

Johnson clapped back, “I don’t care. That’s my man. I don’t get in your business like that.”

Then, The Healthy Hand founder threatened to cut Momma Dee off from seeing Shajiyah.

“That Glam-Ma, that stuff you were doing with Jiyah, I’m killing that! There are too many boundaries you crossed and I’m done. Now I’m going home to my man!”

After the dust settled, Sims agreed to sit down with Fabo if he apologized for being rude at the party.

“You deserve your apology. I want y’all to come together for Jiyah. I’m going to make sure it happens ASAP,” Johnson told her mother.

Before Johnson confronted Momma Dee about her behavior, the matriarch checked Fabo about his disrespectful outburst at the birthday bash.

During Shajiyah’s party, Fabo got into a fiery argument with Sims over who would keep Johnson’s dog. Sims agreed to take the dog for one year, but Fabo didn’t want the matriarch to bring the fitness guru’s pup back.

“I don’t want to talk about that dog. F–k that dog!” he shouted at the beautiful event for his daughter’s first birthday. At one point, Johnson’s brother stepped into humble Fabo for disrespecting his mother.

“I am finally in a good space with my mother, which I haven’t been for a very, very long time and now,” Johnson said during a confessional. “It’s really a possibility that Fabo can come between my mother and I, and I do not want that to happen. Fabo needs to fix this.”

Johnson said she believes Momma Dee is trying to mess up her current relationship so that she can reunite with Scrappy–who is currently going through a messy divorce with his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Bambi.

“Mama Dee is trying to put a wrench in my relationship with Fabo over the delusion of me and Scrap getting back together. No, stop that!” she added.

Johnson has maintained a close bond with Momma Dee ever since her relationship with Lil Scrappy fell apart. In 2013 and 2014, the former video vixen was a recurring cast member on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.

Her complicated relationship with Lil Scrappy was documented in the inaugural season when she began dating the rapper while he was still in a relationship with his then-girlfriend and baby momma, Erica Dixon.

Scrappy showed his true colors when he proposed to the mother of his child in front of Johnson during the Season 1 reunion. The former model later claimed that she continued to have sex with the rapper well after his engagement and during his relationship with Bambi.

Now, Johnson appears to be happy and in love with Fabo. The couple welcomed their daughter Shajiyah in 2022. Unfortunately, trouble could be looming for the lovebirds.

Earlier in the show, Momma Dee and Sims spoke privately about their disapproval of Fabo.

Momma Dee– who always has one ear to the streets– claimed she heard rumors about the patriarch having “six kids” and “a wife.”

“And I heard he’s broke,” she added.

Yikes! The drama never stops on Love & Hip-Hop.

What did you think of Monday’s episode? Tell us in the comments section.

