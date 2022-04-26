MadameNoire Featured Video

Momma Dee recently took to social media to slam her daughter-in-law, Bambi, after she was called out by a fan who felt it was disrespectful for her to attend the baby shower for Shay Johnson, who is her son Scrappy’s ex-girlfriend. In her post, she blamed the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star for being the reason she and Scrappy aren’t speaking.

“I’m down for who down for me I’ve never heard bam even give a f*** about what I ate,” Momma Dee wrote in an Instagram post. “Send me flowers for my birthday. Give me a greeting card I supposed to leave [Shay] alone because she’s insecure she’s f****** insecure and she’s dragging my son and my son and I are not even speaking because of her insecurity’s I’m done.”

In a chat on the “It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper” podcast, Bambi said she never had a problem with Momma Dee and Johnson’s friendship.

“I didn’t say anything,” the mother-of-three said. “I had never even mentioned to her that I had felt like it was a problem of her having a friendship with Shay or anything like that. I honestly don’t care. I don’t have any type of issue with Shay. I don’t know her. So why would I even care that her and Momma Dee are friends?”

After she saw the post, she said she texted Momma Dee in hopes of clearing the air.

“I just texted her like ‘hey what’s going on? I honestly don’t care about your friendship but like why are you dragging me into this mess? Like it has nothing to do with me. Absolutely nothing.'”

Momma Dee then uploaded a message that Bambi sent during their exchange and claimed Bambi was threatening her.

Since they had saw each other two days prior and had a pleasant exchange, Bambi was confused by Momma Dee’s comments so she said she told her to “keep that same energy” the next time they see each other, meaning she doesn’t have to act like she likes her if she really doesn’t.

“If you don’t like me then you don’t have to like me,” she continued. “I’ve never been disrespectful to her. Besides what everybody sees on TV, like everybody is working. We’re all actors and actresses and there are some very real elements of that television show but for the most part people are trying to get their money.”

She added that despite Momma Dee’s erratic behavior, she never held it against her.

“I’m always cordial even when I feel like she’s crossed several lines and she’s taken things completely too far I am still respectful to her.”

Listen to the full interview below.