Sukihana says a trip to Africa helped her embrace a new version of herself and her musical artistry.

On the Love & Hip Hop: Miami’s Season 5 premiere episode Aug. 14, the Miami-based rapper opened up about her transformative trip to the Motherland. Sukihana shared with viewers that she’d recently returned from Lagos, Nigeria, with a new approach to life and a new song called “Casamigos (Pour It In My Cup)” with Afro B.

“After my trip to Africa, I came back a new woman. I wanted to take it back to my ancestors. So by me tapping into Afro B’s music, I wanted to show people my versatility. This track right here is the key to [being] taken seriously.”

The musician shared that a new addition to her team, Vanessa Williams-Nash, was helping spearhead her artistic development. Sukihana optimistically said, “We about to take over the world.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Sukihana was confronted by her headline-making antics.

Several interviewers asked the musician why she tweeted that she didn’t want to be “ghetto” anymore this past April. The backlash Sukihana got for letting NLE Choppa walk her with a leash in the “Slut Me Out” music video also came up.

“I don’t regret the past, but I’m maturing, and so is my music,” the artist reflected in her confessional. “I wanna talk about my new music, not this old tired news!”

“This is a new Suki, a new era, a new vibe,” she added, according to Bossip.

The “Casamigos (Pour It In My Cup)” musician has made a name for herself heavily based on her highly explicit, sexually-charged lyrics and persona.

Still, the budding femcee has often expressed the importance of people seeing her more than a sex object. Besides her raunchy songs and skimpy clothing, the multifaceted artist is also a 31-year-old ambitious mother of three.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1. Peep the clip below and read more about Sukihana below.

