Bravo dropped the drama-filled trailer for the Season 15 reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and it looks like we’re in for one wild ride.

The fiery trailer, which dropped Aug. 23, unleashed a treasure trove of shady insights about the forthcoming reunion, including a fight between Kandi Burruss and her co-star, Shereé Whitfield. At one point during the explosive teaser, the Xscape singer throws shade at Shereé’s appearance shouting, “You always talk about shots” at the fashionista. Defending herself, Shereé’ claps back, “Bitch, you could never!” as she flaunts her curves toward the housewife.

Kandi doesn’t let the 53-year-old star get away without one last dig, “You put all the shots in your face!” the RHOA veteran fires back.

Drew Sidora will get put in the hot seat over her rumored kiss with LaToya Ali.

Earlier this season, Kandi confronted Drew about her alleged 2020 smooch with the Canadian Youtuber during the ladies’ trip to Portugal. She claimed she saw the two lock lips at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party, but Drew vehemently denied the gossip.

In the reunion trailer, when Bravo host Andy Cohen asks the singer if there was a chance she may have seen the “wrong” person, Kandi doubles down on the rumor. “I definitely saw her, I didn’t imagine it,” the Tony-nominated Broadway producer tells Andy. Out of frustration, Sidora claps back, “Girl, that was Kandi Koated Lies.”

Hmm, lies?

Interestingly, LaToya confirmed that she and the mother of three kissed during an episode of Kandi’s Speak On It YouTube show earlier this month.

So, who’s telling the truth here? Guess we’ll just have to tune in to find out.

Drew Sidora gets grilled over her alleged entanglement with WNBA alum Tamera “Ty” Young.

Drew has been accused of cheating on her husband, Ralph Pittman, with Ty throughout this season. Speculation about the singer’s relationship with Ty sparked in March when Love & Hip-Hop star Mimi Faust, who was previously engaged to the athlete, hinted that Drew may have been creepin’ with the former WNBA star.

“What’s done in the dark will come to the light,” Faust captioned a photo of the two celebs smiling alongside one another in her Instagram Story, according to Page Six.

As previously reported, during a confessional in July, Shereé sparked up the rumor again when she alleged she heard rumors about The Game star cheating with a “well-known basketball player.”

Well, in the forthcoming reunion, it looks like Shereé will be stepping up her investigation efforts to find out whether Drew really has a situationship developing with Ty. At one point in the trailer, Andy asks the former Disney star if she went to Texas to visit the athlete. Drew admits that she did attend one of the baller’s games, but Shereé swiftly injects. The clothing entrepreneur claims that she “was given some information” that “paints a different picture” of Drew and Ty’s “friendship.”

Then, the trailer pans to Andy pulling out stacks of “incriminating” text messages between the alleged pair. Kandi also weighs in on the drama and claims that she “for sure” believes Drew has been “gaslighting Ralph” throughout their rocky marriage.

Drew and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ralph Pittman, will also air out their divorce woes.

The reunion drama will crank up even more when Ralph Pittman takes to the stage during the reunion. In the promo, the music business guru makes a surprise appearance, hoping for a chance at reconciliation with his wife following their explosive divorce filing in February.

Ralph tells Andy that he’s still in love with Drew, despite their soured marriage, but Ralph’s sweet admission goes flying right over Drew’s head. The teaser transitions to a clip of the actress shouting, “You just told me you were getting blowjobs around the world!”

Then, Drew hands Andy screenshots of a text message that her soon-to-be ex-husband received from another woman asking, “Are you going to bring me back that d—-?”

The explosive trailer ends with the mother of three letting all of her frustration out against Ralph.

“You constantly throw dirt on my name,” she replies before exiting the stage. “And you think I’m supposed to put up with that? Fuck this shit, I’m out. I’m done, I’m not sitting here and doing this. I don’t take it at home. I’m not going to take it here.”

Yikes!

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Drew filed a divorce petition against Ralph on Feb. 27, stating that she couldn’t take “[Ralph’s] continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer.”

She also accused her husband of being a “sexual cheater” and claimed that he participated in “extra-marital sexual relations” during their marriage.

We’re sure they’ll have a lot more to unpack during the reunion.

Part 1 of the RHOA Season 15 reunion airs Sept. 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. According to the network, Season 15 friends, Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney R. Rhodes, will also make an appearance on the reunion stage. We wonder what kind of shade and tea they have in store.

