The juiciest topic in The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s midseason trailer was the cheating rumors between Drew Sidora and former WNBA player Tamera “Ty” Young.

In her confessional, Drew cryptically said, “I don’t know what I can say and not say.”

Co-star Shereé Whitfield commented on the cheating rumors with some shady tea in her confessional. The RHOA OG star said, “She [Drew] was cheating with a well-known basketball player. That’s what the streets are saying!”

Peach holder Marlo Hampton weighed in on the drama while she spoke with someone over the phone. The Le’Archive owner said, “I can’t get over [how] she’s dating a woman the way she [Drew] goes, ‘I ain’t never kissed a girl.'”

Elsewhere in the trailer, the Step Up star argued with her husband, Ralph Pittman, about steamy scenes she filmed for an acting gig.

Drew laid on her back and pretended to be in ecstasy as a woman orally pleasured her in a clip of the film’s footage.

During a conversation with Ralph, she and the business strategist pettily went back and forth about whether she and her female co-star kissed.

Drew emphasized, “This is work,” but Ralph quipped, “So you’re a method actor?”

“If you don’t appreciate me, then I’m going to get us divorced,” he threatened during a separate portion of the trailer.

Drew and Ralph separately filed to end their marriage in March 2023.

As their divorce news swirled, rumors about Drew’s relationship with Ty simultaneously took the internet by storm. The cheating allegations were fueled by Love & Hip Hop star Mimi Faust’s claims about the salacious speculation regarding her ex, Ty, and Drew.

