Part two of Kenya Moore’s viral interview with Carlos King dropped on Aug. 22. Ironically, The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) veteran didn’t share the full details of her up-and-down relationship with former co-star Porsha Williams.

If you’ve been checked in to RHOA over the last 15 seasons, you’ve probably seen Porsha and Kenya fight verbally and physically. But there have also been times when reality TV stars have put their differences aside and come together.

While reflecting on their chaotic relationship, Kenya told Carlos that she always had “love for Porsha” despite some of their rocky moments on the show. In fact, she thinks of Porsha as a “little sister.”

“And truth be told, if she could change time, in my head. It doesn’t have to be anybody else’s head, but she would have wanted me to be big sis,” the star said.

Carlos agreed with the housewife’s unique perspective. The YouTube personality reassured her that he knew for certain Porsha never had any issues with her during her tenure on RHOA.

Looking back on their complicated relationship, Carlos claimed that she and Porsha may have bumped heads because the latter was “navigating” through many personal issues at the time, including her marriage to her “controlling” ex-husband, Kordell Stewart. “I definitely think that there is this mutual respect that you two have for each other. I never thought in a million years that it was that deep between you and Porsha,” the talk show host said.

From the outside looking in, Moore could ultimately see why some viewers may have thought she was “jealous” of Porsha, but the mother of one insisted that she never had any real beef with the Atlanta socialite.

“They don’t know what the relationship is. It’s like really having a little sister. You’re going to be in love one day and out of love another day. You’re going to fight one day, and you’re going to not fight another day.”

The mother of one continued, “It’s a very interesting dynamic—two things I have to say about Porsha. I have never said she was a bad person. I think she’s made some bad decisions. We all have, right? But I have only said two people on this show, in this entire time I’ve been on the show, are not good people. She’s not one of them.”

Despite the ladies’ epic fight during the Season 6 reunion, Kenya said she could never recall when the Pursuit of Porsha author “hit her below the belt.”

“I don’t believe she’s ever hit me below the belt like she’s hit me, well she pulled my hair,” the former Miss U.S.A winner joked, “but in terms of the things that I wanted most in my wife, my child, my marriage, I don’t recall a time where I have felt like she hit me below the belt. “

Kenya Moore was embarrassed when Porsha snatched her up by the hair during the Season 6 Reunion.

Further in the interview, Kenya finally opened up about the notorious fight between her and her former RHOA co-star during the Season 6 reunion after she continuously provoked Porsha while they were on stage. In April 2014, the 52-year-old woman filed assault charges against the 42-year-old mother of one after poking and prodding the younger reality star, even telling her to “shut up” at one point during the reunion.

The model and actress admitted that after the shocking reunion episode aired, it was tough to watch the replay and all of the rude commentary that followed on social media. After a while, it started to take a toll on her mental health.

At one point, Moore was afraid to be seen in public after the reunion despite her bullying behavior.

“I was definitely in that state where I was paranoid. I didn’t feel comfortable being out by myself,” the matriarch told Carlos. “So when that happened, I just remember being in New York one time, and I was outside, and I remember some little young girls going by, and they were yelling some stuff. You know, like, taunting me. And I was just thinking, ‘Oh, these bitches are gonna try me now. They’re gonna try me because they think I’m a punk.’ And we know I’m far from a punk. I just don’t want to be that girl fighting on TV. I don’t want to be a part of the Bad Girls Club… I just don’t want to be seen like that.”

Now that she’s had time to reflect on her relationship with Porsha, Kenya said that her former co-star’s explosive behavior may have stemmed from her divorce from Kordell in 2014. Kenya could understand Porsha’s frustration with her marriage because she was going through a similar rough patch with her former husband, Marc Daly, at the time.

“It was a lot going on with her, and I think I’ve seen that in myself. Having gone through this situation with Marc, being stifled, I feel like that was somewhat parallel,” Kenya explained. “That’s why I felt most disappointed because I didn’t feel like she supported me when it came to my husband because we were in the same kind of relationship where you had someone controlling you.”

The RHOA star added, “I just felt like you, of all people, should know that. And if you’re being my friend, why are you not supporting me?”

