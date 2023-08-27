MadameNoire Featured Video

Apple wants its users to know that sleeping on a charging phone is an absolute no-no.

The tech giant’s warning advised iPhone users against prolonged skin contact with a charging iPhone, charging cable, wireless charger or power adapter while connected to a power source. Examples to be avoided for users’ safety included sleeping or sitting on the aforementioned device or charging tools while recharging an iPhone.

Moreover, people were directed against placing the aforementioned “under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source.”

To be clear, the tech giant didn’t say users couldn’t charge their phone while sleeping — or have their phones nearby while sleeping. The advisory was specifically against physical contact while charging and having a charging device under your blanket or pillow.

Apple encouraged using “common sense” to avoid situations where the skin would be in contact with a charging iPhone for an extended period. The company also noted that those with a condition that affects how heat is sensed should “take special care.”

As far as the risks, Apple highlighted that “failure to follow these safety instructions could result in fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPhone or other property.” Furthermore, extended skin contact with warm surfaces –such as possibly a charging phone — “may cause discomfort or injury.”

Using damaged charging cables or those “in use when moisture is present” were also outlined as potentially unsafe.

A tip the tech titan shared for iPhone charging safety was ensuring the device, cable, power adapter, and any wireless charger are in a well-ventilated area when in use. Business Insider noted in a 2022 article that heat “is not good” for an iPhone because it can cause internal damage to the device, especially if it overheats for long.

