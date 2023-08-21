MadameNoire Featured Video

LisaRaye McCoy just spent some cherished quality time with her newborn nephew, True Legend Harris-Dupart.

The actress doted Baby True Legend during a “special pit stop” to see her sister, new mother Da Brat, and the latter’s baby boy. The Funkdafied rapper posted a video of her older sister gently rocking the newborn Aug. 16. Brat lovingly referred to her sister as her “Punk” and warmly captioned the short clip.

The WE tv reality star shared that her cousin, Skin Life skincare owner Stacey J., was also present for the family bonding moment.

Brat admitted that she stopped recording LisaRaye cradling True Legend just before “the tears started.”

The iconic femcee — who shares the child with her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart — said the latest addition to their family makes them “so emotional because it still feels like a dream, and the love runs so deep.”

Brat gushed over the fact that love is something her baby “will NEVER fall short of.” She used #SoSoBlessed at the end of her post.

Brat has posted True Legend on her Instagram feed over a dozen times since she gave birth July 6.

The new mother has been so open with her over 3.8 million followers about how she absolutely loves being a mom and embracing this new chapter. The rapper posts clips from her daily life with the baby and pens the most enamored captions about how True Legend has transformed her world.

“No feeling in this world like Mommiehood. I thought me being super ’emo’ would calm down, but it’s worse because our son is King [Beautiful] Blessing Perfect Miracle Drop Handsome Scrumptious True Legend Harris-Dupart @truelegendhd. Every SECOND I’M GRATEFUL for [him,]” she wrote Aug. 12.

“OH, MY YUMMINESS! @truelegendhd I LOVE YOU,” Brat added Aug. 18 under a clip of her gently bouncing the baby. “My life is forever changed. I thoroughly LOVE keeping you entertained.”

Brat’s happy settling into motherhood comes after the rapper revealed that she previously thought she’d never be a mom. See more of her adorable Instagram posts below.

