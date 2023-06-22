MadameNoire Featured Video

Da Brat sported the brightest and most radiant smile during a visit her sister, LisaRaye McCoy, paid her during Juneteenth weekend.

The Grammy-nominated femcee shared heartfelt and joy-filled moments from her big sister’s visit on Instagram June 20. The rapper bragged about how LisaRaye’s weekend vacay was the first time the “punk” had ever stayed in her home.

Brat, 49, shared clips of LisaRaye, 55, as the latter cooked a large feast and music blasted in the rapper’s home. The marvelous Juneteenth meal included a colorful salad, two chicken dishes and potatoes on the side.

“My punk is on a mission,” Brat lovingly said as her sister threw down in the kitchen. “She been on a mission. She ain’t said bout two words since we got here.”

Although the celebrity sisters have had rocky moments in the public eye, Brat recalled their special and unbreakable bond in her caption.

“We have lived amazing lives [and] been to hell and back. [We’ve] traveled the world, beat up bitches, married royalty, been locked up, did movies, produced and directed television, learned from the illest Chicago bosses [and] ran in crews of beasts I won’t dwell on. I could go on forever, but we’re just BLESSED to still be ALIVE, THRIVING and still able to make BEAUTIFUL memories together.”

“She will now be our SON’S AUNTIE!” Brat added.

Nearing the end of her first pregnancy, Brat revealed she was 35 weeks pregnant e lsewhere in the post .

The Funkdafied rapper brought her wife, Jesseca, “Judy” Harris-Dupart and LisaRaye to see Dr. Jackie Walters (of Bravo’s Married to Medicine) for an OB-GYN appointment. Brat shared that she’d learned much about pregnancy and motherhood while awaiting her child’s birth. Admittedly, the rapper added that she still had much more to store in her mommy’s mental repertoire.

“Never in all of our years could we have imagined THIS little MIRACLE DROP. We are SO SO BLESSED. I’m having a BABY w my wife/twin flame and soul mate @darealbbjudy. I now get to experience the deepest meaning of being a woman… MOTHERHOOD. 🥲I couldn’t ask for more. I WON’T COMPLAIN,” Brat said at the end of her post’s caption.

Read more about the rapper’s exciting motherhood journey below.

