Jesseca Harris-Dupart took to her new Threads account to show her “SEXY” wife, Da Brat, some love.

On July 21, the beauty entrepreneur gushed about how her rapper wifey’s sexiness went up “1000%” since giving birth to their son True Legend earlier this month. “Couldn’t imagine my wife getting any finer, but now that she’s birthed our son, all I can see is HER SEXY went up 1000%,” the mother of four wrote.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Da Brat and Jesseca announced the birthday of baby True Legend on July 6. The Funkdafied rapper delivered her son via C-section, which Jesseca filmed on video for fans. Their adorable son was born at 8:30 p.m. and weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

In the comments section, fans and followers praised Jessica for showing her wife love and adoration.

“I want a wife who loves the way y’all do….. blessings to y’all,” wrote one fan.

Another supporter penned, “I love how y’all always call each other ‘Beautiful.'”

One stan claimed that they had been married for 40 years to their husband but was still “jealous” of the couple’s loving relationship. “I love the two of you. Your love for one another is so special to see,” they added.

Da Brat and Jesseca’s love for one another is truly unmatched!

The new moms haven’t given fans a glance of little True Legend just yet, but the couple recently shared a funny video from Da Brat’s delivery earlier this month.

On July 20, Jesseca posted a video of her wifey in protective mama bear mode following her C-section. In the short clip, Da Brat told her wife that she was pissed off that hospital staff were taking too long to bring True Legend back from the pediatrician’s office.

“I need my child back. How long are they gonna keep him? Is he waiting in line? Is he next?” The first time Mom said as she lay frustrated in her hospital bed. Attempting to calm her wife’s nerves, Jesseca reassured the rapper that everything was okay. “I’m going to go find them beautiful,” she said with laughter.

Fans got a kick out of seeing the Da Brat spring into mommy mode following her birth.

“DA BRAT WENT FROM ONE OF THE TOUGHEST FEMALE RAPPERS OF OUR TIME TO AN INSTANT PROTECTIVE MOMMY BEAR! WHAT!!??” wrote one Instagram user. “LIFE IS SUCH A BEAUTIFUL THING! How we grow, evolve, elevate??? IT’S AMAZING!!!”

Another fan chimed in, “When a mother says MY CHILD, you better find somebody else to play with!! PERIODT!!”

We know that’s right!

Congrats to Jesseca and Da Brat!

