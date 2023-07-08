MadameNoire Featured Video

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart are officially new moms.

On July 6, the couple announced the birth of their son via Instagram. Da Brat delivered the baby via C-section, and the moment was captured on video. True Legend Harris-Dupart was born at 8:30 pm and weighed seven pounds and eight ounces.

Jesseca expressed her gratitude for the long journey to motherhood. Then the camera panned to Da Brat inside the delivery room for C-section for the baby’s birth. Once the “Funkdafied” rapper heard True cry for the first time, a single tear ran down her face. The Chicago native also had a fully made-up face for the procedure.

The caption read, “True Legend Harris-Dupart @truelegendhd was born 7/6/23 at 8:30 pm coming it at 7k s 8oz , 20inches long and as PERFECT as ever 💖💖💖 we are overwhelmed with love, Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

Congratulatory posts were written on the Instagram post by celebrities and fans alike.

“Congratulations!!! Yaaass, face beat for the birth!!! 1+1=💙,” Andrea Kelly wrote.

“Brat’s innocence through this whole process was magical.”

Another fan wrote, “Ya’ll got me crying! You did good, mama!!!”

“I don’t even know them, and I’ve been waiting on this moment, lol. Congratulations, ladies!!!!”

Another person noted Da Brat’s gorgeous face and commented, “Full Face Beat 4 the last Push 😂😂😂 I am not mad Congrats again sis 🥳🥳🥳”

True’s entrance to the world is fresh on the heels of Jesseca purchasing her lady love an expensive push gift. On July 2, Da Brat’s loving wife surprised her with a brand-new, crispy, white Tesla. The 49-year-old rapper couldn’t hold back her tears.

“Beautiful, stop fucking playing with me! Don’t do this — oh my God,” she exclaimed in the touching video.

Congratulations to Jesseca and Da Brat! We’re glad Lil True is healthy!