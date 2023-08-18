MadameNoire Featured Video

Usher has announced the final dates for his popular “My Way” residency at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas. On Aug. 17, the R&B crooner took to Instagram to promote the upcoming dates for his Sin City show in style.

The short video captured the Atlanta native driving up to the Park MGM in a sleek drop-trop black convertible. Once parked, Usher hopped out of the flashy vehicle like a smooth criminal rocking a black suit, gloves and sunglasses.

Usher’s new single “Boyfriend” could be heard in the background. The short flick ended with a flyer that teased November and December dates for the upcoming residency.

“Tickets on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 AM PT,” Usher penned, before directing fans to his bio to sign up for the fan presale, which begin Aug. 18.

The marketing was spot on Usher. We see you!

Fans sent the comments section up for the “Confessions” hitmaker.

“Vegas won’t be the same without you!!” wrote one Instagram user. “You bring a special energy to the city that we definitely needed! Thank you. Now lemme go snatch up some Tix for my third and last show.”

Another person penned, “It’s the car for me, that color is so dope YEAHMAN, what an icon.”

A third stan commented, “The Hardest working man in show business!”

Hardworking is right.

Usher’s hot Vegas residency has become the talk of the town in Sin City. The electrifying residency, which kicked off in April, has ushered in a slew of celebrities from Kimora Lee Simmons to Saweetie and Tiffany Haddish.

Usher teamed up with Keke Palmer for his new “Boyfriend” music video earlier this week.

Usher has been on a roll this week. Before announcing the final dates for his Las Vegas residency, the eight-time Grammy Award winner dropped a cheeky new single and music video featuring Keke Palmer for his track “Boyfriend” Aug. 16.

In the lowkey shady video, Palmer flawlessly imitates Usher’s “U Don’t Have To Call” video as she dances around a casino in Las Vegas, rocking a brown leather jacket, jeans and a pair of crispy Air Force 1s. At one point in the video, the Big Boss singer links up with Usher for a cool choreographed dance sequence.

The catchy video and song dropped a few days before Palmer’s former boyfriend, Darius Jackson, reportedly announced that he was no longer with the actress. After he was dragged across the internet following his “You a mom” tweet, the aspiring actor and fitness trainer allegedly threw in the towel on his relationship with Palmer, according to a source. Jackson is now focusing on his acting career and hopes to co-parent his son, Leodis, peacefully with the singer and podcast host, an insider claimed.

Good for you, Darius…

What about those Usher tickets, though? Will you be attending the final dates of the singer’s Vegas residency? Let us know in the comments section.

