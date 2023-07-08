MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media sleuths went to great lengths to dig up dirt on Darius Jackson after the scorned father of one complained about his baby momma Keke Palmer wearing a revealing dress to a recent Usher concert. The fitness instructor may have opened a can of worms with some of his old tweets from 2016.

Before he deleted and reactivated his account on July 6, internet detectives uncovered three tweets from Jackson where he appeared to side with Baton Rouge police for the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alton Sterling.

Who is Alton Sterling?

In 2016, Sterling, a CD vendor in the capital city, was shot six times at close range when officers from the Baton Rouge police department accused the Louisiana native of reaching for a gun as they attempted to apprehend him.

Jackson argued that Sterling may have still been alive if he had “listened & followed” the police’s “orders.”

“People tend to ignore the fact that you’re supposed to obey the law regard of the circumstances, #AtlonSterling didn’t comply,” the fitness guru and influencer added in a follow-up tweet. “#AltonSterling could’ve made the situation easier for EVERYBODY if he would follow orders and get his *ss on the ground and not resist.”

What happened during Sterling’s arrest?

On July 5, 2016, officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake III were called to a convenience store after an anonymous tipster complained about Sterling selling CDs outside of the location. The white officers immediately pounced on Sterling, pinning him down to the ground while kneeling on his chest and thighs.

Several witnesses and video footage of the tragic arrest showed that Sterling never had a firearm in his possession during the arrest. According to Stanford Libraries, the owner of the convenience store later confirmed that the CD entrepreneur was “not the one causing trouble” when police were called to the scene.

The body camera footage also captured Salamoni, the officer who shot Sterling, drawing his gun and threatening to shoot the Louisiana native seconds after arriving, but he was never charged for the fatal incident. Salamoni was ultimately fired from the department for violating the use of force policies. Howie Lake II, the officer who helped to tackle the Louisiana native, was suspended from the department.

Jackson’s insensitive tweets sparked outrage on Twitter shortly after the posts went viral. Angry netizens ripped the “anti-Black” star to shreds for his baffling hot take on the senseless police brutality case. Some users turned a side-eye toward Keke Palmer for being associated with the fitness instructor. See a few reactions below.

Real House Wives of Atlanta star Kandi Burrus also got thrown into the crossfire of the heated debate.

One Twitter user suggested that Keke Palmer should have been showing off a little more skin after her baby daddy made an incel fool himself for griping about her Usher concert outfit. To prove their point, the Twitter user shared a photo of Burrus showing off her plump ass in a Louis Vuitton two-piece swimsuit.

“She not real because this would have been me on IG,” the user captioned the sexy photo.

Burruss replied to the user, “Now how I get in it!?”

Y’all better leave Kandi out of this mess!

And Mr. Jackson….you might want to log off Twitter for good because it may be hard to come back from this one.

