MadameNoire Featured Video

Usher gave “his favorite auntie” Anita Baker a Valentine’s Day surprise when he showed up onstage with a bouquet of red roses at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Feb. 14.

During Baker’s performance of her classic 1986 song “Same Ole Love (365 Days A Year),” Usher made his sweet gesture. Dressed in a red top and black pants, the Raymond v. Raymond artist got down on one knee and presented Baker with the stunning bouquet.

Related Stories Anita Baker Salutes Chance The Rapper For Helping Her Recover Her Master Recordings

Taken by surprise, Baker told her fans, “My nephew never fails,” before handing Usher the mic. Seen in a clip from the special moment, Usher teased the crowd by singing a few lines of Baker’s hit.

The two Grammy winners jammed out to the concert’s live band, danced and shared a hug during Usher’s time onstage. Baker’s stop in Atlanta is just one of many on The Songstress tour, the singer’s first concert run in over 25 years.

Play

Usher and Anita Baker

While the two aren’t related by blood, Usher and Baker have often shared their bond with their fans.

Last September, Usher serenaded The Queen of the Quiet Storm with a performance of his song “Superstar” during his Las Vegas My Way residency.

Usher posted Anita singing “Happy Birthday” and toasting him during a concert in October. He captioned a clip of the special moment with a heartfelt message.

“The icon Anita Baker! My favorite auntie, thank you for this surprise bday moment. You got me!” he penned on Instagram.

Usher’s appearance at Baker’s concert is timely, considering the “Love In This Club” singer also teased new music Feb. 14. The Grammy winner shared a teaser for his new song “GLU” on social media. To fans’ surprise, the sexy visuals for the track included Lori Harvey.

See the “GLU” teaser down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Anita Baker Salutes Chance The Rapper For Helping Her Recover Her Master Recordings”