Kandi Burruss is back at it again with her hilarious spoofs. This time, the RHOA star had fans doubled over with laughter over her spot-on impersonation of Usher at his Vegas residency.

On Aug. 8, the Xscape singer sent Instagram into shambles when she posted a montage of her funny impersonation of Usher. In the hysterical clip, the mother of three mimicked the R&B star serenading Keke Palmer, Saweetie and Kimora Lee Simmons at his Vegas show.

Kandi kicked off the montage with a spot-on impression of the “Yeah” hitmaker’s steamy exchange with Keke Palmer, the same viral performance that landed the actress in hot water with her bothered baby daddy Darius Jackson in July. The singer nailed everything about the viral encounter, from Usher’s mannerisms to Keke’s sheer black dress.

Then, the video flipped to Kandi’s spoof of Saweetie, who didn’t seem too impressed with the singer’s lush vocals when she attended his concert in July. Kandi, 47, imitated the “Tap In” rapper’s lackluster response when the “Confessions” artist tried to swoon her with his steamy rendition of “There Goes My Baby.” The Xscape singer donned an ensemble similar to the California native while pulling off her apathetic response to Usher’s tantalizing vocals.

The hilarious clip ended with Kandi’s stellar spoof of Usher getting a little too close to Kimora Lee Simmons at his residency in May. The star mimicked the duo’s intimate exchange down to a tee while poking fun at the model’s stark height difference from the singer.

Black Instagram users were in stitches over Kandi’s hilarious impressions.

“The Saweetie part has me on the floor,” one fan penned.

“Not Kimora looking twice his height,” another user chimed in.

A third fan commented, “Kandi the goat at creativity and getting the bag.”

We agree. Kandi had us rolling with her latest spoofs. Fans are in for a treat because Kandi will drop a few more funny parodies later this week. The Grammy Award winner teased the news in a follow-up video published on her Instagram Tuesday.

In the short video, the Tony-nominated Broadway producer rocked a fake beard and bald fade as she urged fans to turn on their notifications for her next parody.

“Who do you think I am this time?” the star asked her 11 million followers.

“You look like Bill Bellamy here,” one user responded.

“It is giving Charlemagne Tha God,” another person replied.

Well, guess we’ll just have to wait and see. What do you think of Kandi’s latest spoof? Who do you want to see her impersonate next?

