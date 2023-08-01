MadameNoire Featured Video

Sukihana and Dr. Umar Ifatunde finally linked up after the Delaware native put it out in the universe that she wanted to meet the self-proclaimed “Prince of Pan Afrikanism.”

On July 29, Dr. Umar posted a photo of himself and the “You Forgot To Love Me” rapper in Miami Gardens. Sukihana was conservatively dressed in a simple black bodycon dress and matching hat with black cat-eyed glasses for the meetup. The outspoken Black advocate was in Miami Gardens for his “Direct Descendants of Afrikans Enslaved in America Celebration.”

Dr. Umar shared two more images of the two smiling at the celebration.

Comedian Godfrey wrote, “Finally!”

Prior to meeting Sukihana, the Philadelphia native spoke openly about meeting her. While not disparaging her, he noted that he didn’t condone his “sister’s content” while offering her an invitation to chop it up with him.

Sukihana posted his video to her Instagram page.

“I’m going to speak on the Sukihana situation– one time. I don’t condone my sister’s content. I don’t support my sister’s content. I will not make excuses for my sister’s content. I’m simply saying that if the queen is interested in making a transformation in her agenda, I’m willing to aid her in that work.”

Continuing his loving yet firm dialogue, Dr. Umar said, “I’m not going to cancel her because some of you hypocrites have overlooked popular people in our community who have done worse than Sukihana. Let me say this again– ‘cause I want you to innerstand, overstand and understand me right now.”

“I want you to innerstand, overstand and understand me, brothers and sisters. I do not condone my sister Sukihana’s content. I do not support my sister Sukihana’s content. I will not make excuses for sister Sukihana’s content– but the sister has as much right to make a mistake and then correct it as you and I do. And many of you, who want to cancel her outright– have overlooked evil and wrongdoing in the Black community that has been worse than what she is doing.”

Tabernacle.

Dr. Umar went on to say that folks have done far worse than the “Wolf Pussy” rapper, yet she was deemed unworthy of redemption.

Although the psychologist was correct in his statement, fans were split on the meetup.

Some folks on social media supported Sukihana meeting the good doctor.

Others on social media seemed flummoxed by the polar opposite personalities’ link up.

Although Sukihana’s antics may have caught a few side-eyes, the 31-year-old rapper does drop jewels. On July 31, she dropped a collage of videos of herself giving an earful of valuable and meaningful nuggets.

We love that for her!