Sukihana is ready to leave her “ghetto” energy behind and embrace a different version of herself.

The “Wolf Pussy” rapper of many names — Suki, Sukihana The Goat, Sukihana With The Good Coochie — tweeted about her desire to distance herself from her ghetto rap persona.

“I don’t want to be ghetto no more. People do grow,” the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star posted April 23.

The artist’s fans had a variety of emotions about her tweet in their replies. Many encouraged and praised the 31-year-old former OnlyFans top earner for her inclination towards a new chapter.

Other Twitter users emphasized that there’s nothing wrong with being a “multifaceted” queen.

Their replies pointed out that the rapper could simultaneously be a ghetto, ratchet staple and anything else she wanted to be. Fans motivated Sukihana to be the powerful, confident and embodied woman she is regardless of whether or not she reinvents herself.

In light of the rapper’s desire for self-development, one user said, “Move on your own time, nobody to impress but God!”

It’s unclear what parts of herself Sukihana referred to when she said she doesn’t want to be “ghetto” anymore.

The term’s original roots trace back to the 16th century and center on anti-semitism through the isolation of Jewish people in certain neighborhoods, according to Time. The outlet highlighted that Black Americans adopted the term in the early 1900s to describe the housing segregation they were subjected to.

In a more modern context, the term “ghetto” is still primarily considered disparaging and harmful, especially when non-Black people use it to describe Black people and culture. The term is often associated with Black women and has mustered up stereotypes of them being loud, aggressive, low-budget, hypersexualized or gaudy.

Throughout her budding rap career, Sukihana’s rap persona has reclaimed “ghetto” aesthetics in some ways and made them viral. Her unapologetic long nails, bust down 30-inch wigs, and explicit sex-dripping songs emphasize that it’s okay to be ghetto if that’s a woman’s choice. Born Destiny Lanette Henderson, her songs “Pretty and Ratchet,” “Run Dem Bandz” and “Food Stamp Hoe” are all about embracing the multiplicity of ghetto, glamour, gutter and “get it how you live” lifestyles.

What do you think about Sukihana wanting to leave her ghetto side in the past? Sound off in the comments.

