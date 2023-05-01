MadameNoire Featured Video

Sukihana spoke with The Breakfast Club about her take on that infamous dog walk scene in her “Slut Me Out” music video with NLE Choppa and subsequent internet beef with Lil Mama.

On April 28, the Delaware native sat down with DJ Envy, guest host Jess Hilarious and Charlamagne Tha God to discuss the controversial video.

Before speaking her peace, Sukihana told Charlamagne Tha God, “You know you lied” after he wrongfully claimed NLE Choppa, who was a guest on the show two weeks prior, said that both she and fellow artist Sexyy Red agreed to be “dog walked.”

While the ring leader of The Breakfast Club remained adamant that the Memphis rapper said both women were cool with the controversial scene, Sukihana corrected him, saying, “Sexyy wanted to do it, and that’s my girl, shit.”

Charlamagne pressed the issue further, asking the Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star directly if she wanted to do it.

The ‘5 Foot Freestyle’ artist, wanting to “articulate her words,” details the events that led NLE to pull her and Sexyy’s hair like canines in the video.

“Okay, so one thing about it, we all in South Beach. We in Miami. We like to turn up, you know? And we all outside. We twerking on the ground. And I don’t know who the hell said ‘grab the hair’ and started it. I just was like…”

When pressed about how she agreed to do it, the 31-year-old rapper revealed, “At first, I was like, ‘No, I’m not doing that.'”

“Then they were like, ‘Suki c’mon.’ And I’m just like, ‘Shit, it’s cool.'”

For Ms. Good Coochie, the scene wasn’t all that deep, given its backlash.

“For me personally, for others, that might be whatever they think, but me? That’s submissive play; I was actually having a good time. If my man want to walk me like a dog, Imma walk him like a dog. I’m gonna whip him with my motherfuckin’ wig. I’m gonna put candle wax on his ass. Imma beat his ass. Imma stretch his ass.”

Play

The Breakfast Club hosts were taken aback by the artist’s outburst, with DJ Envy exclaiming, “Jesus Christ” after Sukihana’s statements.

Her beef with Lil Mama, who considered the scene “degrading,” was later addressed, to which Sukihana stated that the “Lip Gloss” rapper is a “good person” who privately messaged her a scripture.

Suki then uplifted her rap counterpart, sharing how she “don’t feel no type of way” about the New York rapper.

However, she stood down on her clap back toward Lil Mama, stating, “But she did try it when she got in the comments. Like, girl, I got on your ass. If you felt like anything, you could’ve wrote me. I’m not no mainstream, but everybody in the streets know who Suki is.”

Ultimately, the rapper is comfortable with the dog walking scene “Slut Me Out” as long as the facts are stated that it wasn’t her initial plan.