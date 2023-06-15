MadameNoire Featured Video

After social media users dished out a slew of online backlash accusing him of sexual assault, YK Osiris posted a public apology to fellow rapper Sukihana for forcibly kissing and making her feel uncomfortable.

The male rapper attempted to explain his inappropriate and uncalled-for behavior in the brief statement shared on Instagram June 14. The “Worth It” artist said he “misread” a “playful” moment with Sukihana before he “violated her boundaries.” His apology added that he respected the female MC and had the “utmost admiration” for her. Osiris also turned off the comments on the post.

“I understand the importance of consent, and I am embarrassed by my behavior.”

The video of the incident didn’t show that YK Osiris understood consent. It showed an explicit violation of Sukihana’s personal space and sexual autonomy.

The incident happened during an Atlanta event for The Crew League basketball tournament in Atlanta, Georgia. In the clip, YK Osiris was behind the Wolf Pussy performer and massaged her shoulders before he gripped her neck and kissed her on the mouth twice. Sukihana was visibly shocked by the escalation of his unwanted sexual advances. She was also audibly distraught — as she screamed, “No” and “Get off me!”

Disturbingly, none of the three men that the female MC was with — Lil Duval, Funny Marco or Buster Scher — defended her or got YK Osiris away from her.

A video captured before YK Orisis’ creepy and unwarranted sexual harassment showed a playful moment wherein Sukihana said, “I will turn your ass out.” Moments later, the “Valentine” rapper planted a kiss on the femcee’s cheek, to her surprise.

In other clips recently shared on Sukihana’s Instagram, the rapper had similar repertoire and behavior with her panel mates, Funny Draco and Lil Duval, that didn’t escalate into any unwanted advances.

Although the female rapper is known for her hypersexual lyrics and persona — her subjugation to a sexual assault is completely unjustified in any circumstance.

After the video of YK Osiris’ forcibly advancing on her went viral, Sukihana shared troubling tweets and later deleted her account on the platform.

The female rapper said she was “hurt” and “scared” to stand up for herself. She added that she wanted to “go away for a while.”

Read more about the “Eating” artist and her rap persona below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Fans Show Sukihana Love After She Says ‘I Don’t Want To Be Ghetto No More'”