Hollywood vet and ageless beauty Meagan Good just turned 42!

In honor of her birthday Aug. 8, the Harlem star had a birthday photoshoot captured by Irma Lion. Good took to Instagram with the snapshots and showed us how good 42 can look. Styled by Philippe Uter, the actress posed in a sparkling, emerald green mermaid-cut Galia Lahav gown. The dress clung to her body and then elegantly flowed onto the ground beneath her.

Los Angeles-based hairstylist Nubia Bowe did the actress’s mid-back length braids. One of Good’s go-to makeup artists, Jorge Monroy, did her classic warm-eyed beat.

The Harlem star received happy birthday messages in the comments from Marsai Martin, Kyla Pratt, Nicole Scherzinger, Tika Sumpter, Michael Ealy, Hosea Chanchez and more.

The Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress spent her actual birthday in casual attire.

In photos shared by People, Good was mid-stroll in West Hollywood Aug. 8 with her boyfriend, Jonathan Majors. The 42-year-old rocked a yellow t-shirt, grey leggings and sneakers. The Creed III star, 33, looked equally as comfortable at her side in a dark-colored t-shirt, trousers and combat boot combo.

The couple has been photographed together and seen holding hands on numerous occasions since dating rumors started swirling in May. News of their relationship made headlines less than two months after Majors was accused of assaulting a white woman in an NYC taxi.

Good was by her boyfriend’s side Aug. 3. while the actor attended his latest court hearing regarding the assault case. The couple’s united front fell in line with previous instances where the actress has accompanied Majors to court.

Good posted a video of herself getting a tattoo on Instagram the day after her birthday.

The short but sweet inscription was a reminder to live freely and authentically. Her new tattoo read, “Love her but leave her wild.”

