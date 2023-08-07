MadameNoire Featured Video

On July 28, Terence Crawford’s longtime girlfriend and mother of his six children, Alindra Person, supported her boo before his big title fight against Errol Spence Jr. at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Before the iconic July 29 match, the mother of six hit the streets of Sin City for a little fun, rocking a sexy game-day look in honor of Crawford. Netizens on Instagram and Twitter couldn’t get enough of the hot mama’s rocking ensemble. Sadly, a few haters used the opportunity to make rude comments about the matriarch’s appearance.

In one photo posted to X and Person’s Instagram page, the 32-year-old woman rocked a pair of red shorts with a graphic halter adorned with her man’s name and face. Person paired the look with fiery red hair, a fresh manicure and a long silver statement chain. She took the cute snap alongside Eminem, who introduced Crawford right before he stepped into the ring and won his fight against Spence Jr.

Person was looking thicker than a Snickers in her pre-game ensemble. Fans on Twitter echoed similar sentiments.

On Instagram, Person’s followers lit the comments section up with kind words about her hot Las Vegas ensemble.

“Looking great,” one user wrote.

“On my mama! I told my husband, ‘Crawford winning cus he gotta real black women with black kids, behind him!’ Period!” another user gushed.

Sadly, Crawford’s lover’s picture elicited a few rude comments from internet trolls. Bullies on Twitter used the opportunity to make cruel remarks about Person’s weight. One user shared an old tweet from disgraced boxer Tyan Booth that read, “Should a world champion boxer have a fat girlfriend?”

The dumb tweet included a photo of the welterweight champion snuggled up against his beloved girlfriend. Luckily, no one interacted with the baffling post.

Why was Tyan Booth hating on Alindra Person?

In 2019, the Nottingham native hit send on a since-deleted tweet that linked to a YouTube video where he continued to make rude remarks about Person’s appearance. It’s unclear why he took aim at the matriarch, but Twitter users dragged the former pugilist to hell and back for his negative comment.

Crawford took Booth’s silly post in stride but with a fair warning. The boxer tweeted that he would have no problem getting his “passport” to come square up against Booth across the pond. Eventually, the British athlete deleted his senseless tweet and YouTube video.

Thankfully, no weapons formed against Crawford and Person have prospered. According to SportsKeeda, the happy couple have been together since the early 2000s. They met each other in Omaha, Nebraska and welcomed six beautiful children together. It’s unclear if the duo is married, but they might as well be, considering how long they have been together.

In 2022, the couple posed for a beautiful Thanksgiving Day photo alongside their adorable children. “My favorite People,” Person captioned the sweet picture.

Haters gone hate. Congrats to Person and Crawford!

