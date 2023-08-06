MadameNoire Featured Video

After his name made national news thanks to his now ex-girlfriend Carlee Russell’s kidnapping hoax, Thomar Latrell Simmons is riding out his 15 minutes of fame.

The now infamous ex-boyfriend has seemingly started building on the attention brought his way by making a club appearance. Thomar confirmed for his over 71,000 Instagram followers Aug. 2 that he would be at Revel Atlanta for an “R&B night” on Aug. 3.

“All roads meet me here,” he added in the caption of the now-deleted post.

One promoter for Thursday nights at Revel posted an animated flyer to generate hype for Thomar’s visit. As a play on words that connected the event to Carlee’s fake disappearance, text on the promotional post read “Search and Rescue.” The music playing over the flyer was Drake’s 2023 song of the same name.

The club’s promotional graphic had Thomar standing in front of a wooded and forest-like background. Those who followed Carlee’s story will recall that the nursing student told detectives she fled into the woods and reached safety.

“#ATL lets help [Thomar] find love ❤️. He is done with #CarleeRussell so meet him at #Revel this Thursday,” the post’s caption said.

A club promoter named Blake also posted ahead about Thomar’s Revel appearance.

One of the announcements emphasized that the now infamous ex-boyfriend was visiting the venue to “find love.”

Another post more blatantly made light of Carlee’s hoax and the nationwide attention her fake disappearance received.

The promotional video included various news clips that covered the kidnapping. It also had a snippet of a Kevin Hart stand-up bit wherein the comic said, “Sorry, I’m late. I was on a highway, and a fucking baby was running on the highway.”

The video noted that the Search and Rescue event would be hosted by Carlee’s ex.

Thomar, a University of Alabama at Birmingham [UAB] graduate, allegedly said he wouldn’t participate in any club hosting appearances — including the one at Revel.

“…I said I would think about it — but I’m not doing the hosting at all,” he explained, according to The Shade Room’s Aug. 1 coverage.

“My attorney asked if all the flyers could be removed. I’m not doing any hosting,” Thomar added. “I said I would think about it, but my attorney says I can’t do any hosting due to the situation and it still being an open case.”

On July 24, the recent UAB graduate posted a lengthy Instagram message that addressed his ex-girlfriend’s drama.

The post came shortly after Thomar deleted all traces of the nursing student from his account.

“Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion, and dishonesty. I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell,” he said in part. “Myself and my family’s nature was to react in love, and genuine concern. We are disgusted from the outcome of this entire situation. I strongly feel exactly like you all, blindsided with Carlee’s actions.”

Read about the hoax below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Carlee Russell’s Kidnapping Was A Complete ‘Hoax,’ Hoover Police Reveal”