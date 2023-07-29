MadameNoire Featured Video

Offset’s very publicized cheating allegations against his wife, Cardi B, apparently weren’t a publicity stunt for the couple’s new music.

The “Money” rapper clapped back at those who thought her husband’s James Brown-inspired promotional clip for the couple’s new song was made up.

On Instagram, Cardi called out the people who laughed when YouTuber Tasha K “made up ish” about her and Offset’s relationship. The femcee stated her blunt argument more explicitly on Twitter. On July 26, she wrote, “They coochie was so wet when the lie was going around, now it’s a different narrative when we put it in the music.”

The “Up” rapper’s Twitter reply also included a repost of her contribution to Summer Walker’s “Bitter.” At the end of the song, Cardi encouraged Summer to capitalize on relationship issues.

“And put that shit in your music/ And make money off it in your music,” Cardi advised.

The stunt Cardi referred to was the spoof Offset posted of an iconic and outrageous 1988 interview the “Godfather of Soul” did for CNN .

The Atlanta repping rapper tapped Jamie Lee Curtis to make his on-point parody come true.

In the clip, Offset quoted James’ memorable lines about love and the latter’s tumultuous romance with his then-wife, Adrienne Rodriguez. The legendary soul artist had been released from jail only hours before the interview after allegedly assaulting Adrienne.

Offset and Cardi’s song, “Jealousy,” dropped July 28.

The rappers talked their ish in the track and flexed their Lambo-driving, Cartier-wearing lifestyles. Cardi dropped several bars about the obsessive attention the couple’s relationship has received.

The music video featured a cameo from actress Taraji P. Henson. The visuals also had Offset’s five children, including the two he and Cardi share — daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 22 months.

