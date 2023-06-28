MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B is setting the record straight after a since-deleted Instagram post from Offset accused her of cheating.

It’s unclear if the former Migos star actually posted the eyebrow-raising news on his Instagram stories, but the infidelity rumors had the Bronx native fired up on June 26.

While chatting to fans on Twitter Spaces, Cardi addressed the glaring chit-chatter. She kicked off the uncomfortable conversation with a few lyrics from Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated,” before slamming the allegations.

The rap star explained that her hubby may have been reacting to another Twitter Spaces chat that she conducted earlier in the week, where she discussed the possibility of stumbling into another “blessing” if she were to divorce her husband.

“Listen. Don’t pay attention to that countryman y’all. Don’t pay attention to that countryman. That Spaces the other day got motherfuckers spiraling and thinking shit, “ the rap star explained.

“Come on now. I’m fucking Cardi B, n***a. I think sometimes motherfuckers forget. I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this pussy to anybody, it be not just anybody. Can’t fuck regular-degular-shmegular, ’cause they gonna tell the world. And I can’t fuck anybody in the industry ’cause they gonna tell too.”

The Grammy Award winner added, “ Y’all ever heard that Rubi Rose where she says ‘got a big ass mouth?’ So please, boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting Stupid. Going crazy over a f*cking space. Don’t play with me. What the f*ck. Stop playing. That’s all I’m gonna motherfucking say.”

The Bronx rapper also alluded to him calling the kettle black– when he had three fingers pointing back at him.

Offset hasn’t responded to Cardi’s rebuttal.

The cheating rumors went viral a few days after the father of five reunited with Quavo for a beautiful tribute performance in honor of the late Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25. At the time, things appeared to be fine and dandy between the married couple. After the performance, Cardi took to Twitter to congratulate her husband and Quavo.

“I can’t take it right now… proud of my boys,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper wrote.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that cheating rumors have threatened to tear the married couple apart.

In 2022, infidelity hearsay spiraled across the internet after Quavo released his track “Messy.” In the trap anthem, the Atlanta rapper alluded to Offset sleeping with his ex-girlfriend Saweetie, but Cardi wasn’t quick to “entertain” the rumor.

“At the end of the day, I know what’s going on in my house,” the hitmaker said during her appearance on The Jason Lee Show last year.

Trouble came knocking at the couple’s door again in 2017. After the “Up’ artist and her rapper hubby jumped the broom that same year, Offset was caught on camera getting a little too close with another woman. Ultimately, Cardi decided to work things out with the hip-hop star.

“I believe in forgiveness,” the “WAP” artist told Vogue in 2019. “I prayed on it. Me and my husband we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding, like, bro. It’s really us against the world.”

Awww! We hope these two can work through this rough patch. We can’t lose another strong hip-hop couple.

