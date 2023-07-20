MadameNoire Featured Video

Eight-time Grammy winner Usher, 44, recently modified his serenading ways at his Las Vegas concert following the Keke Palmer fiasco.

In a video posted on the Neighborhood Talk page, former Migos member Quavo was spotted out with his girlfriend, gymnast Erica Fontaine, experiencing the hype around Usher’s Las Vegas residency on Tuesday, July 18.

Singing “There Goes My Baby” before the couple, Usher paused to solicit Quavo’s permission to serenade his girlfriend.

“Now, Quavo, I hope you don’t mind if I just serenade your lady real quick,” Usher asked. “I’m just getting it right. You know what I’m saying?”

After Quavo gave the greenlight, Usher proceeded to serenade the gymnast. Reaching the chorus, the “OMG” hitmaker sang, “There goes my—” before tilting the mic toward Erica, who finished the lyric off-key.

Throughout the encounter, Erica would giggle and cover her mouth whenever Usher trailed off and tilted the mic toward her to finish the lyrics. Amid the song, the talented performer walked among the audience, stopping to take photos with fans and embrace them.

Usher asking Quavo to serenade his girl comes a couple of weeks after the online world saw the 44-year-old star serenade actress, singer and dancer Keke Palmer. What should’ve been a charming moment turned sour after Keke’s baby daddy slammed her on Twitter for her outfit choice for the concert.

The Akeelah and the Bee actress opted for a sheer dress on top of a bodysuit. Instead of keeping it private or at least being a loving man and complimenting her publicly, he wrote, “It’s the outfit tho…You a mom,” in the since-deleted tweet.

He then attempted to justify himself, writing, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others &he gets told how much of a hater he is,” Darius wrote in another deleted tweet. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.”

Some social users believe his disrespecting the mother of his child (and breadwinner) stemmed from his jealousy of Usher having his arm around Keke.

Others defended Darius for calling her out, pulling the “he’s the man of the household” card. However, Keke has no ring on her finger, so the only thing that permanently connects the actress to Darius is their almost five-month-old son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson.

Despite the debacle not being Usher’s fault, it was sweet of him to want to be respectful. Take notes, Darius!