Keke Palmer appeared to be utterly unbothered following Darius Jackson’s (her son’s father) temper tantrum over her choice of attire for Usher’s concert.

On July 7, the 29-year-old “Boss” posted a video of herself holding Baby Leodis on Instagram. In the video, Keke served Janet Jackson’s “Pleasure Principle” energy with a long shag, a poppin’ berry lip and a silver smoky eye. As she held her almost 5-month-old son in her arms, the Nope star sang Stevie Wonder’s 1976 hit song, “Isn’t She Lovely?”

The gorgeous multi-talented artist also shared a collage of intimate photos of her and Leodis while in her mom bag in the same video. Keke captioned the post, seemingly taking a shot at Darius’ mom rhetoric, writing, “One thing is certain, and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍”

“‘IM A MOTHA’ and ‘Stevie to the bullshit’ shirts available NOW! Link in bio 🙂 To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good, I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore,” she concluded.

She also hit fans with new merchandise, capitalizing off the embarrassing Usher/Mom social media debacle. She featured an image of a sweatshirt that stated, “I’m a Motha,” and a t-shirt that read, “I’m Stevie To The Bullshit.”

The comments section went up for her empowered stature and savvy marketing prowess.

“*Cue “Slow Clap” 👏🏾. 👏🏾 👏🏾 Bravo @ Kudos to you, young sis! I Love It 🥰 Keep Shining! ✨,” Porsha Monique wrote.

“Mic drop!!! Nothing else to say! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“I am in AWE. All hail the QUEEN 👸🏿”

Big Sexy Official penned, “You’re an example to so many women that regardless of being a dedicated & loving nothing, you can still be sexy, liberated & have fun as a WOMAN🗣.”

“I love how you’ve empowered yourself as a mom and a woman. I love this for you!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️”

On July 5, Darius caught heat online from social media users after posting a series of tweets that insinuated that Keke was dressed inappropriately as a mom while she attended the Usher concert. The 29-year-old sex kitten wore a polka dot sheer fit with a revealing onesie. Fans lambasted Darius for publicly chastising his partner.

Keke clearly isn’t letting any monkey stop her show. The Chicago native recently appeared on Sirius XM Heat to promote her new album.

You can purchase her merchandise here.