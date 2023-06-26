MadameNoire Featured Video

Music-making is the last thing on Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion’s mind, so fans can stop asking.

The “Savage” hitmaker blessed her followers with a hilarious life update post on Instagram, from her fitness regimen to her attending Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris.

“What’s up y’all? It’s Megan Thee Stallion, aka The Hot Girl Coach, back again and, b***h, since the last time y’all seen me, I learned how to do a motherf**kin’ pull up,” Megan exclaimed. “Okay, anyways, so I can’t drop music right now, so, b***h, I might as well drop a godd**n workout routine.”

The “Body” rapper explained she got a new trainer and included a clip of her struggling through a resistance workout.

“I got a new motherf**kin’ trainer, and this b***h said, ‘Push me.’ I said, ‘B***h, push you where? Push who? Push what? Because, b***h, I’m pushing myself out of these motherf**kin’ shoes trying to push you, n***a,’” she joked.

Megan shared she took herself and her dancers to a cryotherapy spot to gear up for Essence Festival, which occurs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans from June 29 to July 3. Megan is one of the headliners.

Towards the end of the video, the “Plan B” rapper got ready for Williams’ debut Louis Vuitton fashion show. Giving mad ’90s grunge vibes, she wore a Black cropped tank top and blue jeans with a ripped jean jacket. Megan had long black locks, cute bangs, and a shimmery “blueberry” lip look.

“It’s giving Elsa in the hood,” Megan said of her lipstick look.

She ended the video with a short fashion show clip, claiming that one of the models decked in a checkered outfit and mask looked like a scammer.

In the caption, she wrote, “What’s been going on hotties? Y’all miss me? Don’t ask me bout no dang music rn, lol.”

Megan announced in early June that she was taking a sabbatical from her music career following the week-long and traumatic trial against fellow rapper and her shooter Tory Lanez.

She explained to InStyle that she wanted to recuperate mentally, emotionally and physically before releasing new music.

“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place. I’m focused on healing,” she said. “The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”