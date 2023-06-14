MadameNoire Featured Video

NeNe Leakes has reportedly called it quits with her African boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh.

Explicit details about the reasons for the couple’s split aren’t available, as neither Leakes nor the Liberian-born suitmaker has confirmed the news. That said, The Real Housewives of Atlanta [RHOA] alum posted cryptic messages and warnings about narcissists on her Instagram Stories in recent weeks, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

“Narcissists do not have the ability to self-reflect,” Leakes reportedly posted on her Instagram Stories June 11. “They cannot see anything wrong with what they do, and they only see fault in your reaction. [And] they believe every argument is caused by you because, to them, there was no problem with their actions until you reacted to them. They 100% believe you are the problem, and they are the victim. It’s mind-blowing!”

“A NARCISSIST IS THE DEVIL,” Leakes allegedly added in a separate Instagram Story.

Around June 3, another post the reality TV icon penned reportedly stated, “Warning to all ladies: Narcissistic men are the worst people on the planet! They come to destroy!”

The couple has dated in the public eye since December 2021.

Sioh was the first man the former RHOA star publicly in a relationship with since the passing of her beloved late husband of over 20 years, Gregg Leakes, in Sept. 2021.

“We’re dating! We’re friends,” she said of her relationship with Sioh at the time. “I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone.”

“Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were, ‘Be happy, keep smiling, and he who finds you has found a good one,'” she revealed.

In early June, Sioh accompanied Leakes on a birthday bash weekend in Miami for Porsha Williams’ husband, Simon Guobadia.

Although the Linnethia Lounge founder was photographed with Sioh at Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ huge annual birthday bash June 11, Leakes only posted photos of herself from the star-studded Atlanta affair on her Instagram feed.

“Last nite was giving “ACT BAD” at Quality Control Boss man P Birthday Bash. Moët Rose’ Nectar don’t owe me a thang🥂 I just had too much fun!” she captioned the post of stunning snapshots.

