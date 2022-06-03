MadameNoire Featured Video

Nene Leakes, formerly of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, is being sued by her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh’s wife, TMZ reported. Sioh’s significant other, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, has allegedly “suffered emotional distress, mental anguish, and a loss of affection” due to the ongoing and very public relationship between Leakes and Nyonisela.

Mrs. Sioh filed her lawsuit in the state of North Carolina where alienation of affection is a legitimate reason to take legal action. For those who are unaware, suffering from alienation of affection allows a spouse to sue their significant other’s, side piece, mistress, lover for interrupting a marriage.

It is unclear whether or not Nyonisela Sioh is legally separated and the openness of Leakes and Sioh’s relationship is what makes Mrs. Sioh’s lawsuit quite the surprise. The public displays of affection give Mrs. Sioh reason to be provoked. Reportedly Malomine’s woes comes after “NeNe posted picture after picture of her and her new man … humiliating Malomine and cratering her relationship with her husband.” She is suing for $100,000

Leakes has since responded and vehemently denied the claims in an Instagram Story, stating she “would never” steal somebody’s husband.

This would not be the first time alienation of affection has been used against a famous Black woman. In 2010, Fantasia Barrino was hit with an alienation of affection lawsuit, MN reported. Her then-boyfriend Antwaun Cook’s wife claimed Barrino and was responsible for the end of their marriage. Cook’s wife, eventually, abandoned the lawsuit. The incident was a cautionary warning: Be careful or be spurned. A spouse may come for your bag.

The last few years have been difficult for Leakes. Greg, Nene’s late husband was first diagnosed with Stage 3 Colon Cancer in 2018, MADAMENOIRE reported. He died from the illness in September 2021. While Leakes cared for her ailing husband, she continued to work as a guest co-host on The Real and managed her nightclub, The Linnethia Lounge.

The RHOA alum was spotted with her new boo late last year and openly claimed Sioh with multiple posts and pics of them together. She even introduced him to the world on The Real.

The couple appears to be going strong despite speculation of infidelity, alienation and alleged side boyfriends.