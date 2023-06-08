MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes just posted up in Miami for a fun-filled “big sis, lil sis” moment.

Leakes, 55, and Williams, 41, reunited over the weekend to celebrate the birthday of the latter’s husband, Simon Guobadia. The two former housewives cheerfully sang happy birthday to the Nigerian entrepreneur during their night out. Guobadia was surrounded by smiles and his wife’s lighthearted giggles after he blew out candles on a decadent platter of deserts that evening.

The Linnethia Lounge owner enjoyed the festivities alongside her boyfriend, suit maker and designer, Nyonisela Sioh. The couple made one of three during the group’s birthday outing.

“Miami doesn’t owe a thing !!” Williams captioned photos from the restaurant posted June 6. “Big sis & lil sis reunite and celebrate my love! Thank you to all our friends who made this weekend special. Also, @shameamorton & Gerald not shown. We love you ❤️🔥 @neneleakes @iamsimonguobadia #SurpriseBDayTrip.”

The women’s bonding moment in Miami comes almost two years after Williams announced her RHOA exit and three since Leakes’ departure.

The two quickly developed a sisterhood when Williams joined the RHOA cast in season five. Despite rocky patches in their relationship, the two women always found a way back to their special bond.

“Whether you’re a fan of Housewives or not, we’re all of fan of NeNe,” Williams said in a 2021 in interview about the possibility of Leakes’ return to the show. “[RHOA] is her home. She built it. It would be great — I would love to see her on there. I really would.”

Guobadia reposted a weekend recap Williams shared and thanked all the attendees who partied it up with him.

The entrepreneur also gave props to his wife for the surprise birthday trip she planned.

“Thank you, thank you to our dear friends who joined @porsha4real and I in Miami to celebrate a surprise last-minute trip put together by my wife, who spoils me rotten every day. All your love and support has not gone unnoticed. As they say where I’m from, ‘I shall retaliate,'” Guobadia penned June 6.

