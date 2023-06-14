MadameNoire Featured Video

Bianca Censori and North West were a chummy hand-holding duo while entering Kanye West’s 46th birthday bash in Los Angeles June 11.

New photos showed the rapper’s wife and daughter side by side as they entered the intimate birthday bash. Bianca rocked her short blonde pixie cut with a long black leather jacket and matching knee-high heeled boots. North, 9, wore her natural curls, a gray graphic crewneck sweater, black biker shorts, and lug sole boots.

The 9-year-old offspring of Ye and Kim Kardashian also had some blood-like face makeup on the side of her face in the photos of her and her stepmom while hand-in-hand.

Kanye’s bash came a few days after his actual birthday, June 8.

Bianca was also by North’s side as the latter recorded her father with a large camera while he lip-synced his 2021 song “Off The Grid.”

The party had a sushi platter served on a nude model — seen in photos shared by TMZ.

The birthday bash’s DJ played tons of Kanye’s hits for attendees, which included Chloe Bailey and Ty Dolla $ign. Despite the last two big names, it’s reported that the event “wasn’t the A-list-filled roster of Kanye parties in the past.”

Other snapshots from the evening highlighted the party’s minimal, warehouse-like venue with low-mood lighting.

The Donda rapper’s last year has been a whirlwind of major highs and lows.

Kanye finalized his lengthy divorce from Kim Kardashian and spiritually married his new wife, Bianca, months later.

The visionary’s life was riddled with many controversies that included the “White Lives Matter” t-shirts and his Yeezy season nine fashion show, his anti-Semitic sentiments, his beef with George Floyd’s family, the loss of his billionaire net worth, and the end of his collaborative fashion relationships with Gap and Adidas. He also experienced turmoil surrounding his pre-K through twelfth-grade school, Donda Academy.

It’s unclear whether the artist intends to continue his 2024 presidential bid following the November 2022 informal announcement of his campaign.

