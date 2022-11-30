MadameNoire Featured Video

Ye and his now-ex-wife’s lengthy divorce process has finally reached a settlement.

According to court documents, the testy rapper will pay the mother of his children $200,000 in monthly child support for the caretaking of the former couple’s four children, aged three to nine years old.

The Donda rapper and SKIMS founder will additionally split the expenses of the children’s medical, educational, and security costs, according to PEOPLE.

Both celebrities will have joint custody and “equal access” to their children, although a source shared with TMZ that the four little ones will remain under Kardashian’s supervision most of the time.

RELATED CONTENT: “Kanye West Says ‘Divorce Feels Like You’ve Been Set On Fire’ In New Poem”

The outlet additionally reported that both parties agreed to undergo mediation if there’s ever a dispute regarding their kids.

If one person opts out of participating in the mediation, the decision will be left to be made by the other parent by default.

More Details On Ye And His Ex’s Divorce

Both parties reportedly waived spousal support, and the division of their homes fell in agreement with the stars’ prenup, TMZ detailed.

One of the homes Ye’s ex is slated to gain in the settlement is said to be the one Ye bought right next door to the $60 million estate she and the kids call home in Hidden Hills, California.

The duo tied the knot in 2014, and the aspiring lawyer filed to divorce Ye in February 2021.

A judge declared Kardashian as “legally single” in March of this year, only leaving the assets and child support to be arranged.

That same month, Ye released a poem detailing his feelings on divorce.

“Divorce feels like full blown Covid / Divorce feels like your doctor don’t know s***/ Divorce feels like [you’re] walking on glass / Divorce feels like you’re running through a glass wall / Divorce feels like you’re being bullied in a class hall / Divorce feels like you’re getting beat up in the mall/ Divorce feels like your hand was burned on the stove/ Divorce feels like your soul was dragged over coals,” he penned.

The rapper recently announced his second presidential bid — read more on that below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Vivica A. Fox Claps Back At Kanye After He Features Her In Presidential Campaign Video”