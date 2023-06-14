MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and his beautiful girlfriend, Ahkeema, who are expecting their first child together, and it’s a girl!

Ahkeema, 29, started a new YouTube channel, AhhRoseGard, her first video being the couple’s gender reveal party.

While the impending baby girl will be the 23-year-old’s first child, Ahkeema will make her firstborn son a big brother.

“My baby, you gon’ see us at some point,” Zion said at the beginning of the video. “I don’t know what the future holds, but Mommy and Daddy love you for life.”

The video comprised guests at the gender reveal party engaged in fun activities, eating professionally made food and the pink firework display that revealed the baby’s gender.

Unfortunately, people couldn’t let the couple be happy because the internet brought up Ahkeema’s past, precisely when she did pornography.

But Ahkeema made it very loud and clear to the haters in the back that she wasn’t ashamed of her past actions.

It would be nice if it had stopped there. But drama follows any celebrity and athlete.

After going public about their baby, a heartbroken woman took to Twitter, claiming she and Zion were involved with each other, showing Snapchat screenshots as proof. In now-deleted tweets, Moriah Mills wrote cryptic messages.

“Congrats Zion Williamson. Happy for you,” Mills tweeted with a photo of Snapchat messages from Zion.

https://twitter.com/moriahmillsss/status/1666471268885966849

“I hate you…ong…[tagged Zion] looks like you been had a girlfriend and sleeping with other women behind my back…you liar!!!”

I hate you .. ong 🥀 #ZionWilliamson looks like you been had a girlfriend and sleeping with other women behind my back. @Zionwilliamson you liar !!! pic.twitter.com/MgI71L0p9H — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

“I was with you last week in New Orleans, and you couldn’t tell me you had a random t**t pregnant after all I’ve done for you.”

I was with you last week in New Orleans and you couldn’t tell me you had a random thot pregnant after all I’ve done for you @Zionwilliamson — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

Moriah showed messages where the two apparently made plans for her to move to New Orleans, and Zion seemed to offer to pay her.

Many suspected that the messages weren’t from the real Zion and that Moriah had changed the contact name. But another photo displayed a new message from Zion with Snapchat’s version of a verified badge next to his name.

“I told you was gonna be the next king next to LeBron. I motivated you. [Your] bm is the reason you gained weight. She toxic. I hate this for you…you hurt me with this one. I couldn’t sleep last night.”

I told you was gonna be the next king next to lebron I motivated you 🥲🥲 you bm is the reason you gained weight she toxic I hate this for you that honestly @Zionwilliamson you hurt me with this one I couldn’t sleep last night 🥲🥲🥲🥲 — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

Moriah’s tweets went from her being done with Zion to happily claiming the “step mommy” role.

I guess imma be step mommy you not fucking up me and @Zionwilliamson plans baby or not it is what is off this ✌️ — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

I’m in Atlanta hoe see me in December or should I say at my new condo in New Orleans @AhhConcreterose we sister wives now get wit or get lost .but imma get more always 🤡 he don’t play about me when it come to spoiling I’m his princess you a burnt out baby mom — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 7, 2023

Zion hasn’t responded to the Twitter attacks from Moriah, but Ahkeema wrote on Twitter, “Happy h**s ain’t hating and hating h**s ain’t happy.”

Happy hoes ain’t hating and hating hoes ain’t happy 💁🏻‍♀️ — Ahh_Concreterose🌹 (@AhhConcreterose) June 7, 2023

Whew!