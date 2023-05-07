MadameNoire Featured Video

The internet is swooning over Iniko, the sultry singer who went viral in 2020 for their hit song, “The King’s Affirmation.”

On May 4, a Black Twitter user named @Luminary_Wings posted a clip of the Jericho artist singing a song as beautiful trees swayed in the background to their enchanting voice.

“Would she still be considered a siren if the earth is responding to her like this, or is there a different title for this?” the Twitter user captioned the viral video.

Social media reacts to Iniko’s majestic voice.

Fans responded to the tweet in awe of Iniko’s magical vocal chops. A few people likened the viral internet sensation to a nymph, the female divinities in Greek mythology known for their healing powers connected to water, trees and fertility.

Some Twitter fans noted how the trees began to dance in the wind as soon as Iniko began belting out their majestic song. Others compared the R&B crooner’s vocals to an otherworldly instrument.

As the video began to make its rounds across the internet, Iniko stepped in to give some insight on the entrancing clip.

“We are all made up of the same things the earth is made of. When you become aware, the connection follows,” the artist said.

“Ignore it, pass it off as coincidence, or ask yourself the questions you’re afraid to ask, “ they added, before reminding fans about their pronouns, they/them.

“I am genderless.”

In 2020, Iniko went viral on TikTok with their soul-stirring hit “The King’s Affirmation.”

The Brooklyn native spoke to The Progress Report in February about their success on social media, the struggles of navigating the industry as a “genderless” artist and what the future holds next for their career. Hear more about their story below.

And, if you’re hoping to witness Iniko’s magical vocals in action, the singer recently announced their Cosmic Lounge tour, which will be making stops in San Francisco, Houston, Atlanta and a few more major cities. Check out their tour date schedule below.

