Netflix got all the smoke from Black Twitter as it experienced major technical difficulties while fans awaited the streaming giant’s popular dating and marriage reality show, Love Is Blind Season Four Live Reunion (LIB).

According to Tech Crunch, Netflix users still couldn’t watch the series after 75 minutes. The embarrassing debacle sent the streaming app into a frenzy. Before the live reunion aired, Netflix hyped episode 13 up on Twitter. The hype went left quickly once the 8 p.m. airtime came and went without viewers being able to tap in.

Black Twitter wasted no time flaming the streaming giant. And those folks did not hold back. The responses were hilarious. The tweets may have been better than the actual reunion.

Here are some of the best tweets.

Even Bravo Network got in on the roasting session concerning the Love Is Blind live-broadcast streaming debacle.

It was at that moment Netflix knew it had fucked up. Fans applauded Bravo Network’s comedic timing.

According to Netflix, LIB’s season four reunion would be epic. Fans would have been able to ask questions, but clearly, that didn’t happen.

“For the first time ever, YOU will have a hand in which questions get asked during today’s #LoveIsBlindLIVE reunion! Don’t miss the LIVE reunion, airing on @netflix at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET!”

Netflix apologized to fans for the massive clusterfuck and promised to film and air the reunion “as soon as humanly possible.”

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We’re filming it now, and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

Black Twitter did not let up.

Welp, that’s that on that!